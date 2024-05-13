MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA: Bronny James receives medical clearance to play- Reports

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice session in July 2023 and needed a procedure to fix what was diagnosed as a congenital heart defect.

Published : May 13, 2024 23:17 IST , Miami - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, has been medically cleared to play in the league and is expected to participate in the draft combine this week.
FILE PHOTO: Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, has been medically cleared to play in the league and is expected to participate in the draft combine this week. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, has been medically cleared to play in the league and is expected to participate in the draft combine this week. | Photo Credit: AP

NBA teams were told on Monday that Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, has been medically cleared to play in the league and is expected to participate in the draft combine this week, as per AP reports.

Teams were told of the clearance in a memo sent Monday morning, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league did not publicly release any details. All players at the draft combine in Chicago undergo medical examinations.

ESPN first reported the NBA’s decision.

The clearance determination was likely expected, given that Bronny was able to play the final 25 games for Southern California this past season as a freshman. He suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice session in July 2023 and needed a procedure to fix what was diagnosed as a congenital heart defect, then missed several months while recovering.

The NBA convened what is known as a fitness-to-play panel — three doctors who review medical records — to determine if Bronny should be cleared. They determined that he is “medically able and fit to play basketball in the NBA,” which means he can take part in the combine.

ALSO READ | NBA Playoffs: Jokic lead Nuggets comeback over Timberwolves, Pacers take advantage of short-handed Knicks

Bronny is on a roster to participate in on-court games Tuesday, though rosters and playing plans often change at the combine. All players at the combine are also expected to participate in a media session on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists at USC this past season. He has until later this month to decide if he is going to stay in the draft or return to college basketball for at least one more season.

LeBron James — the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, and someone who just finished his 21st season in the league — said many times in recent years that he would like to play in the league alongside his son.

But when this season ended, the Lakers star who could become a free agent this summer said he hasn’t “given much thought lately” about the notion of playing on a team with Bronny.

“The kid has to do what he wants to do — and I don’t even want to say kid no more — the young man will decide what he wants to do and how he wants his career to go,” LeBron said when the Lakers’ season ended with a playoff loss to Denver.

“I just think the fact that we’re even having the conversation is pretty cool in the sense of that. Obviously, we’ll see what happens.”

Related stories

Related Topics

NBA /

NBA 2023-24 /

Los Angeles Lakers /

Bronny James /

LeBron James

Latest on Sportstar

  1. With Olympic rings ‘in his heart’, shooter Vijayveer Sidhu looks to make India proud at Paris 2024 Games
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. NBA: Bronny James receives medical clearance to play- Reports
    AP
  3. British boxer Sherif Lawal dies after being knocked down in pro debut
    AP
  4. Man United vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MUFC v ARS in Premier in League?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after GT vs KKR: Bumrah and Harshal joint-leaders with 20 wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA: Bronny James receives medical clearance to play- Reports
    AP
  2. NBA Playoffs: Jokic lead Nuggets comeback over Timberwolves, Pacers take advantage of short-handed Knicks
    AP
  3. NBA Playoffs: Mavs hold off Thunder for 2-1 lead, Celtics edge Cavaliers
    AP
  4. Wembanyama wants to ‘keep momentum going’ after NBA rookie honour
    AFP
  5. NBA Playoffs: Pacers nip Knicks; Nikola Jokic, Nuggets blow out Wolves in Game 3
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. With Olympic rings ‘in his heart’, shooter Vijayveer Sidhu looks to make India proud at Paris 2024 Games
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. NBA: Bronny James receives medical clearance to play- Reports
    AP
  3. British boxer Sherif Lawal dies after being knocked down in pro debut
    AP
  4. Man United vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MUFC v ARS in Premier in League?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after GT vs KKR: Bumrah and Harshal joint-leaders with 20 wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment