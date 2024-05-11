Indian football team begins camp in Bhubaneswar ahead of FIFA World Cup qualification matches

The Indian Senior Men’s National Team camp began in Bhubaneswar on Saturday after 19 players and the coaching staff arrived the previous evening. Another 13 players are expected to join on May 15, for the preparation of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 matches against Kuwait and Qatar.

Nine out of the original list of players will be missing from the camp due to their personal reasons and injuries.

The camp on Saturday began with a gym training session in the morning, followed by an on-pitch training session in the evening. The Blue Tigers will take on Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6 before travelling to face Qatar in Doha on June 11 in their last two matches of Group A.

India is currently placed second in the group, with four points from four matches. The top two teams in the group will qualify for Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and book its berth at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.