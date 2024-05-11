MagazineBuy Print

Indian football team begins camp in Bhubaneswar ahead of FIFA World Cup qualification matches

The Blue Tigers will take on Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6 before travelling to face Qatar in Doha on June 11 in their last two matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2.

Published : May 11, 2024 23:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Nine out of the original list of players will be missing from the camp due to their personal reasons and injuries.
FILE PHOTO: Nine out of the original list of players will be missing from the camp due to their personal reasons and injuries. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Nine out of the original list of players will be missing from the camp due to their personal reasons and injuries. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

The Indian Senior Men’s National Team camp began in Bhubaneswar on Saturday after 19 players and the coaching staff arrived the previous evening. Another 13 players are expected to join on May 15, for the preparation of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 matches against Kuwait and Qatar.

Nine out of the original list of players will be missing from the camp due to their personal reasons and injuries.

The camp on Saturday began with a gym training session in the morning, followed by an on-pitch training session in the evening. The Blue Tigers will take on Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6 before travelling to face Qatar in Doha on June 11 in their last two matches of Group A.

ALSO READ | AIFF Executive Committee approves Anti-Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Policy

India is currently placed second in the group, with four points from four matches. The top two teams in the group will qualify for Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and book its berth at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

List of players who have reported to Bhubaneswar for the Senior Men’s NT Camp:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh.
Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Lalchungnunga, Jay Gupta, Amey Ranawade, Narender, Muhammad Hammad.
Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Imran Khan, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam.
Forwards: Rahim Ali, David Lalhlansanga, Jithin MS, Parthib Sundar Gogoi.
List of players set to join Senior Men’s NT Camp on May 15:
Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Phurba Tempa Lachenpa.
Defenders: Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh.
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh.
Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri.
Players not in camp because of injuries or personal reasons:
Roshan Singh Naorem, Mohammad Yasir, Vibin Mohanan, Rahul KP, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Deepak Tangri, Lalrinzuala.

