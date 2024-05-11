The Indian Senior Men’s National Team camp began in Bhubaneswar on Saturday after 19 players and the coaching staff arrived the previous evening. Another 13 players are expected to join on May 15, for the preparation of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 matches against Kuwait and Qatar.
Nine out of the original list of players will be missing from the camp due to their personal reasons and injuries.
The camp on Saturday began with a gym training session in the morning, followed by an on-pitch training session in the evening. The Blue Tigers will take on Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6 before travelling to face Qatar in Doha on June 11 in their last two matches of Group A.
ALSO READ | AIFF Executive Committee approves Anti-Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Policy
India is currently placed second in the group, with four points from four matches. The top two teams in the group will qualify for Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and book its berth at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.
List of players who have reported to Bhubaneswar for the Senior Men’s NT Camp:
List of players set to join Senior Men’s NT Camp on May 15:
Players not in camp because of injuries or personal reasons:
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian football team begins camp in Bhubaneswar ahead of FIFA World Cup qualification matches
- KKR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders sets Mumbai Indians 158-run target
- BCCI set to rejig domestic schedule; do away with toss in C.K. Nayudu trophy on experimental basis
- IPL 2024: Super Kings look to bolster playoff chances in potential last dance of MS Dhoni in Chennai
- Manu Bhaker, Anish Bhanwala stay on course for top finish at Olympic Selection Trials
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE