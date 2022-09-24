India plays out 1-1 draw with Singapore in Hung Thinh tournament opener

Ashique Kuruniyan and Ikhsan Fandi found the net for India and Singapore respectively as the Blue Tigers and the Lions shared the spoils in their Hung Thing tournament match at the Thong Nhat Stadium on Saturday.

Starting the match on a positive note, it was Singapore which took the lead through an Ikhsan Fandi freekick in the 37th minute. Fandi took a direct shot from a Singapore freekick. Fandi caught the shot well but the heavy deflection is what disoriented India keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu as the ball went inside the net. Sandhu got his glove to it but it wasn’t enough to keep the ball out of the net.

The Indians slowly found their foot in the game. In the 43rd minute, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam intercepted the ball in the middle of the part and passed the ball to India skipper Sunil Chhetri. Chhetri made a run towards the Singapore goal and slipped a pass to Ashique Kuruniyan from the outside of his boot. Ashique, clear on goal, made no mistake in slotting the ball home and maintained his calm despite Singapore keeper Hassan Sunny coming off his line.

The second half was mostly India’s half with the Blue Tigers dominating play but Igor Stimac’s men could not take their chances.

“So many things we could have done better. We missed a lot of chances,” said Chhetri in a post-match interview.

The humid conditions at the Thong Nhat Stadium weren’t ideal but Chhetri refused to use the weather as an excuse. “Don’t want to give any excuse for the weather. It is just the way we played. The ground was beautiful, the weather was different but nice. It was about how we played and we have to get better.”

India next plays Vietnam on Monday, September 25 at 5:30 PM IST.

“We have watched them play against Singapore and they are a good side. We have to be much better when we play them,” said Chhetri when asked about India’s opponent on Monday.