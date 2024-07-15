Thomas Muller announces retirement from international football

Germany’s Thomas Muller announced his retirement from international football following the conclusion of Euro 2024. The 34-year-old played 131 times for the national side, scoring 45 goals and winning the World Cup in 2014.

“After 131 national team games and 45 goals, I am saying goodbye,” Mueller said in a video statement announcing his decision.

“I was always proud to represent my country and I want to thank everyone,” he said. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed for the team on the way to the 2026 World Cup as a fan but no longer as a player on the pitch.

Muller made his international debut in March 2010. He scored five goals at the 2010 World Cup which bagged him the Golden Boot and the FIFA Young Player Award.

He was part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning side, scoring five goals, including a hat-trick against Portugal in the group stage.

The Bayern Munich player was predominantly a substitute at this summer’s European Championship, playing 56 minutes over two games.

The host was knocked out in the last eight by Spain in a 2-1 extra-time defeat. Spain went on to win the title after defeating England 2-1 in the final on Sunday.