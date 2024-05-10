ISL: Petr Kratky extends contract with Mumbai City FC till end of 2025/26 season

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) extended head coach Petr Kratky’s contract till the end of 2025/26 season on May 10, the club announced on it’s social media handles.

Kratky joined the club in December and has won the ISL Cup 2024 in his first season. Originally ending in 2025, his contract has been extended by one more year looking at MCFC’s recent success.

MCFC is Kratky’s first permanent assignment as a head coach, and he has overseen 23 games, winning 16 and drawing three. Under Kratky, the club achieved its highest ever points total in the league phase of the ISL.(47)

Since Kratky took over, 23 of 37 - over 62%- of the club’s goals in the ISL were scored by Indians. Before the defeat to Mohun Bagan SG on the final day of the league, Mumbai City FC had also been on a 9-game unbeaten run.

ALSO READ | Amidst setback, Kratky and young Indian stars guide Mumbai City FC to ISL title

“We are all delighted to extend Petr’s contract by a further year till the end of the 2025/26 season. He has been an immensely decisive cog in the wheel since he joined the team, and more than anything, he understands the footballing philosophy and has gone on to build on it as well. With him at the helm, we are confident we will continue to play entertaining and attractive football, much like the other teams under the City Football Group’s umbrella. I would like to wish him the very best,” said Mumbai City FC CEO Kandarp Chandra.

𝗣𝗲𝘁𝗿 𝗞𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗸𝘆 ✍📑



We are delighted to announce that Head Coach Petr Kratky's contract has been extended by a year, till the end of the 2025/26 season 🤩🩵#PetrExtends#MumbaiCity#AamchiCity 🔵 @PetrKratky — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) May 10, 2024

“My first season with Mumbai City FC has been fantastic, the team and the whole squad is full of ambitious people, who stick together no matter what happens. It was of course great to finish the season with the ISL Cup, and next season we will come back and look to be stronger, and more consistent in all our processes,” Kratky said.

“There is some great footballing talent in India, and I am delighted at the chance to continue to work with them.” Kratly said in a statement,” he added.