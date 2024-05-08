Best goals scored in ISL 2023-24 season

Mumbai City FC lifted the ISL cup and ended in what was an extremely intense and entertaining tenth season of the Indian Super League (ISL).
There were a total of 385 goals scored in the ISL this season and Sportstar brings you some of the best of the lot.
From bicycle kicks to edge of the box belters, here are the top 10 goals scored in the ISL 2023-24 season in no particular order.
Cleiton Silva (East Bengal) vs Hyderabad FC
Daniel Chima Chukwu (Jamshedpur FC) vs Hyderabad FC
Dimitri Petratos (Mohun Bagan SG) vs FC Goa
Aakash Sangwan (Chennaiyin FC) vs NorthEast United
Parthib Gogoi (NorthEast United) vs Chennaiyin FC
Javi Hernandez (Bengaluru FC) vs East Bengal
Carl McHugh (FC Goa) vs Punjab FC
Jay Gupta (FC Goa) vs Odisha FC
Phalguni Singh (NorthEast United) vs Mohun Bagan SG
Adrian Luna (Kerala Blasters) vs Jamshedpur FC
