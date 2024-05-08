MagazineBuy Print

Best goals scored in ISL 2023-24 season

There were a total of 385 goals scored in the ISL this season and Sportstar brings you ten of the best of the lot.

Published : May 08, 2024 09:02 IST

Team Sportstar
Dimitri Petratos, Adrian Luna and Parthib Gogoi feature in the best goals of ISL 2023-24 season.
Dimitri Petratos, Adrian Luna and Parthib Gogoi feature in the best goals of ISL 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL
infoIcon

Dimitri Petratos, Adrian Luna and Parthib Gogoi feature in the best goals of ISL 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

Mumbai City FC lifted the ISL cup and ended in what was an extremely intense and entertaining tenth season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

There were a total of 385 goals scored in the ISL this season and Sportstar brings you some of the best of the lot.

From bicycle kicks to edge of the box belters, here are the top 10 goals scored in the ISL 2023-24 season in no particular order.

Cleiton Silva (East Bengal) vs Hyderabad FC

Daniel Chima Chukwu (Jamshedpur FC) vs Hyderabad FC

Dimitri Petratos (Mohun Bagan SG) vs FC Goa

Aakash Sangwan (Chennaiyin FC) vs NorthEast United

Parthib Gogoi (NorthEast United) vs Chennaiyin FC

Javi Hernandez (Bengaluru FC) vs East Bengal

Carl McHugh (FC Goa) vs Punjab FC

Jay Gupta (FC Goa) vs Odisha FC

Phalguni Singh (NorthEast United) vs Mohun Bagan SG

Adrian Luna (Kerala Blasters) vs Jamshedpur FC

