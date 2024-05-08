Best goals scored in ISL 2023-24 season

Mumbai City FC lifted the ISL cup and ended in what was an extremely intense and entertaining tenth season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

There were a total of 385 goals scored in the ISL this season and Sportstar brings you some of the best of the lot.

From bicycle kicks to edge of the box belters, here are the top 10 goals scored in the ISL 2023-24 season in no particular order.

Cleiton Silva (East Bengal) vs Hyderabad FC

Daniel Chima Chukwu (Jamshedpur FC) vs Hyderabad FC

Dimitri Petratos (Mohun Bagan SG) vs FC Goa

Aakash Sangwan (Chennaiyin FC) vs NorthEast United

Parthib Gogoi (NorthEast United) vs Chennaiyin FC

Javi Hernandez (Bengaluru FC) vs East Bengal

Carl McHugh (FC Goa) vs Punjab FC

Jay Gupta (FC Goa) vs Odisha FC

Phalguni Singh (NorthEast United) vs Mohun Bagan SG

Adrian Luna (Kerala Blasters) vs Jamshedpur FC