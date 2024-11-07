Why was there a minute’s silence before Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?

The UEFA Champions League match between Red Star Belgrade (Crvena Zvezda) and Barcelona witnessed a minute of silence before the match began on Tuesday.

A packed Red Star stadium stood quietly, which ended with the referee blowing the whistle once, followed by applause from fans.

Why was there a minute’s silence before Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona?

The Champions League match between Red Star and Barcelona had a minute’s silence in memory of the victims killed in the floods in Valencia.

Last week, an exceptional storm killed at least 218 people, almost all in the Valencia region, as well as leaving a trail of destruction. Valencia’s match against champion Real Madrid last Saturday was postponed, along with its first-round Copa del Rey tie at Parla Escuela.

People help with the cleanup, following heavy rains that caused floods, in Catarroja, Spain, November 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

“UEFA will hold a moment of silence at all UEFA club competition matches this week in memory of the victims of the deadly floods in Valencia and all those impacted in the region and beyond,” the European football body said in a statement.

Red Star comes into the match after a 3-0 win against Vojvodina in their last league clash, while La Liga topper Barcelona thrashed local rival Espanyol in its last match.