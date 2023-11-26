IPL 2024: RCB trades Shahbaz Ahmed for SRH’s Mayank Dagar

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed has been traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad from Royal Challengers Bangalore, while SRH’s Mayank Dagar will don the Bengaluru franchise colours in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

An IPL statement issued on Sunday said that Shahbaz had been traded to SRH on his existing fee.

“Shahbaz has so far played 39 IPL matches and has 14 IPL wickets to his name with best bowling figures of 3/7. After representing RCB since 2020, he has now been traded to SRH for his existing fee,” said the statement.

Shahbaz was bought back by the Bengaluru franchise at last year’s mega auction for Rs. 2.4 crore following a fierce bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders.

The spinner from Bengal was picked by RCB in the 2020 edition of the IPL.

Dagar, meanwhile, will head to RCB from SRH for his existing fee.

The right-handed all-rounder has also played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). In the 2023 IPL season, he played three games and took one wicket.