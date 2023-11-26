MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: RCB trades Shahbaz Ahmed for SRH’s Mayank Dagar

Shahbaz has been part of RCB since his IPL debut in 2020 and has scored 321 runs in 39 matches for the franchise while also picking up 14 wickets.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 11:47 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Shahbaz Ahmed of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Abdul Samad of Sunrisers Hyderabad.
FILE PHOTO: Shahbaz Ahmed of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Abdul Samad of Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shahbaz Ahmed of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Abdul Samad of Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: PTI

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed has been traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad from Royal Challengers Bangalore, while SRH’s Mayank Dagar will don the Bengaluru franchise colours in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

An IPL statement issued on Sunday said that Shahbaz had been traded to SRH on his existing fee.

“Shahbaz has so far played 39 IPL matches and has 14 IPL wickets to his name with best bowling figures of 3/7. After representing RCB since 2020, he has now been traded to SRH for his existing fee,” said the statement.

Shahbaz was bought back by the Bengaluru franchise at last year’s mega auction for Rs. 2.4 crore following a fierce bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders.

The spinner from Bengal was picked by RCB in the 2020 edition of the IPL.

Dagar, meanwhile, will head to RCB from SRH for his existing fee.

The right-handed all-rounder has also played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). In the 2023 IPL season, he played three games and took one wicket.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Shahbaz Ahmed /

Mayank Dagar /

Royal Challengers Bangalore /

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: RCB trades Shahbaz Ahmed for SRH’s Mayank Dagar
    PTI
  2. With World Cup final bronze under his belt and Paris Olympics looming, Anish Bhanwala believes he’s closer to shooting bullseye
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Last Word: A million-dollar question
    Suresh Menon
  4. Satwik-Chirag, China Masters Final: Preview, head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia 2nd T20I: IND vs AUS Predicted playing XI; Dream11 prediction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: RCB trades Shahbaz Ahmed for SRH’s Mayank Dagar
    PTI
  2. Joe Root of Rajasthan Royals opts out of IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL auction: Five World Cup stars who could get an Indian Premier League contract on December 19
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor
    Team Sportstar
  5. MS Dhoni to decide Stokes’ CSK future after World Cup 2023
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: RCB trades Shahbaz Ahmed for SRH’s Mayank Dagar
    PTI
  2. With World Cup final bronze under his belt and Paris Olympics looming, Anish Bhanwala believes he’s closer to shooting bullseye
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Last Word: A million-dollar question
    Suresh Menon
  4. Satwik-Chirag, China Masters Final: Preview, head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia 2nd T20I: IND vs AUS Predicted playing XI; Dream11 prediction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment