Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl. The Kings are without a win in their last two games, hoping to break the streak in Ahmedabad
Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha got off to a confident start, with Saha surviving an lbw appeal
Kagiso Rabada, who was introduced in the third over, was expensive up front, conceding 11 runs. But he also dismissed Wriddhiman Saha
Kane Williamson, playing his first match of the season for the Titans, was handed the responsibility of supporting Gill in keeping the scoreboard ticking
Skipper Gill and Williamson added 40 runs for the second wicket before Harpreet Brar managed to give the breakthrough for PBKS
But Gill stood firm on the other side and stitched a crucial 32-ball 53 alongside Sai Sudharsan for the third wicket and maintained a healthy run rate