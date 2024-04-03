DC vs KKR IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Narine and Vaibhav star in Knight Riders’ 106-run win

Sunil Narine (85 off 39), along with Phil Salt (18 off 12), puts up an opening stand of 60 in just 4.3 overs

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, 18 years old, scores 54 off 27 in his first-ever IPL innings and adds 104 runs for the second wicket with Narine

Andre Russell keeps the momentum going with a blistering 19-ball 41

Rinku Singh contributes 26 runs off just eight balls

Ishant Sharma dismisses Russell with a devastating yorker but KKR finishes on 272/7, the second-highest score in IPL history

Pacer Vaibhav Arora (3 for 27) comes in as Impact Sub for Raghuvanshi and provides early breakthroughs for KKR

Mitchell Starc (2 for 25), the most expensive player in IPL history, finally opens his account after going wicketless for two games

Rishabh Pant (55 off 25) and Tristan Stubbs (54 off 32) put up a 97-run partnership for the sixth wicket

Varun Chakravarthy (3 for 33) causes middle-order collapse and eventually paves the way for KKR’s 106-run win which takes it to the top of points table

