DC vs KKR IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Narine and Vaibhav star in Knight Riders’ 106-run win

Sunil Narine (85 off 39), along with Phil Salt (18 off 12), puts up an opening stand of 60 in just 4.3 overs
Angkrish Raghuvanshi, 18 years old, scores 54 off 27 in his first-ever IPL innings and adds 104 runs for the second wicket with Narine
Andre Russell keeps the momentum going with a blistering 19-ball 41
Rinku Singh contributes 26 runs off just eight balls
Ishant Sharma dismisses Russell with a devastating yorker but KKR finishes on 272/7, the second-highest score in IPL history
Pacer Vaibhav Arora (3 for 27) comes in as Impact Sub for Raghuvanshi and provides early breakthroughs for KKR
Mitchell Starc (2 for 25), the most expensive player in IPL history, finally opens his account after going wicketless for two games
Rishabh Pant (55 off 25) and Tristan Stubbs (54 off 32) put up a 97-run partnership for the sixth wicket
Varun Chakravarthy (3 for 33) causes middle-order collapse and eventually paves the way for KKR’s 106-run win which takes it to the top of points table