Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 injury update: Kane Williamson reveals David Miller out for two weeks

GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: David Miller was not part of the playing group for Gujarat Titans against Punjab Kings. Kane Williamson revealed in the mid-innings break that his absence might be prolonged due to injury.

Published : Apr 04, 2024 21:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans’ batter David Miller
Gujarat Titans’ batter David Miller | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans’ batter David Miller | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Gujarat Titans will miss the services of David Miller for a few weeks, GT player Kane Williamson revealed in the mid-inning break during the side’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

The Kiwi batter came in for the South African batter for the game.

ALSO READ: GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Updates

“Nice to be out there after long. Shame to lose Davey (Miller) for a week or two,” Williamson told broadcasters while breaking down his team’s batting performance against Punjab.

The nature of Miller’s injury is still unknown and official confirmation is awaited. Miller has scored 77 runs in three innings for the Titans this season.

Punjab Kings also had an injury absentee with Sikandar Raza stepping in for Liam Livingstone.

