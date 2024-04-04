Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 injury update: Kane Williamson reveals David Miller out for two weeks

Gujarat Titans will miss the services of David Miller for a few weeks, GT player Kane Williamson revealed in the mid-inning break during the side’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

The Kiwi batter came in for the South African batter for the game.

“Nice to be out there after long. Shame to lose Davey (Miller) for a week or two,” Williamson told broadcasters while breaking down his team’s batting performance against Punjab.

The nature of Miller’s injury is still unknown and official confirmation is awaited. Miller has scored 77 runs in three innings for the Titans this season.

Punjab Kings also had an injury absentee with Sikandar Raza stepping in for Liam Livingstone.