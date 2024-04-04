IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav likely to train with Mumbai Indians before next match

Suryakumar Yadav is set to join Mumbai Indians for the first time this Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season on Friday, after being cleared by the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He is likely to be available for selection for Mumbai Indians’ next game on Sunday, against Delhi Capitals at home.

Sportstar understands that Suryakumar arrived here on Thursday night, after a prolonged rehab at NCA for a sports hernia surgery he had in January. He is set to have his first training session in MI blue at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Should he be made available for selection by the Mumbai Indians’ medical staff for Sunday’s game, it will be a much-needed boost for the struggling unit.

Suryakumar’s arrival will stabilise an otherwise wobbly middle order. The only team without a win so far in this season, Mumbai Indians has been in the news for new captain Hardik Pandya facing the heat from spectators across venues.

Suryakumar was expected to join ahead of MI’s last game against Rajasthan Royals but the NCA delayed his clearance with an eye on the T20 World Cup in June. Suryakumar will be a vital cog in India’s World Cup campaign. Mumbai Indians will be hoping that he warms up in style for the global event with an impressive outing in the IPL.