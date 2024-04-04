MagazineBuy Print

GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill tops list of highest individual scores of the season

Gill’s 89* in 48 ball is the highest score made by a batter so far in this edition of the IPL. Gujarat Titans has set a target of 200 for Punjab Kings to chase in the 17th match of IPL 2024.

Published : Apr 04, 2024 21:22 IST

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill scores highest individual score of IPL 2024 against Punjab Kings
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill scores highest individual score of IPL 2024 against Punjab Kings | Photo Credit: PTI

Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill played a captain’s knock against Punjab Kings, scoring an unbeaten 89 in 48 balls at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

This is the highest individual score made by a batter so far in this edition of the IPL. Gujarat Titans has set a target of 200 for Punjab Kings to chase in the 17th match of IPL 2024.

Here’s a list of the highest individual scores made in this season so far.

Highest individual scores in IPL 2024
1) Shubman Gill - 89 (48 balls)
2) Sunil Narine - 85 (39 balls)
3) Riyan Parag - 84* (45 balls)
4) Virat Kohli - 83* (59 balls)
5) Sanju Samson - 82* (52 balls)

