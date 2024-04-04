GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill tops list of highest individual scores of the season

Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill played a captain’s knock against Punjab Kings, scoring an unbeaten 89 in 48 balls at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

This is the highest individual score made by a batter so far in this edition of the IPL. Gujarat Titans has set a target of 200 for Punjab Kings to chase in the 17th match of IPL 2024.

Here’s a list of the highest individual scores made in this season so far.