Andy Murray suffered another early exit as the former world number one was knocked out of the ATP event in Montpellier by Benoit Paire in the first round on Monday.
Paire came from behind to secure a 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 win over the Briton.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray said earlier this month that retirement may not be far away after a poor run, following a comprehensive first-round Australian Open defeat by Tomas Martin Etcheverry.
Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024
Murray has now won only one of his last eight matches and slipped to 49th in the world rankings.
The 36-year-old cruised through the first set to hint at a return to form, but Paire forced a decider by edging a second-set tie-break.
Murray bravely saved four match points, but home favourite Paire eventually got over the line.
Latest on Sportstar
- Murray beaten by Paire in Montpellier first round
- AFCON 2024: Host Ivory Coast beats defending champion Senegal on penalties to reach quarterfinals
- Man United says Marcus Rashford has taken responsibility for his actions after ‘disciplinary matter’
- Messi scores but Inter Miami loses to Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal in friendly
- AFCON 2024: Cape Verde enters quarterfinals after late penalty against Mauritania
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE