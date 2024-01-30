MagazineBuy Print

Murray beaten by Paire in Montpellier first round

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray said earlier this month that retirement may not be far away after a poor run, following a comprehensive first-round Australian Open defeat by Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Published : Jan 30, 2024 09:37 IST , MONTPELLIER - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Andy Murray suffered another early exit as the former world number one was knocked out of the ATP event in Montpellier by Benoit Paire in the first round on Monday.

Paire came from behind to secure a 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 win over the Briton.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray said earlier this month that retirement may not be far away after a poor run, following a comprehensive first-round Australian Open defeat by Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Murray has now won only one of his last eight matches and slipped to 49th in the world rankings.

The 36-year-old cruised through the first set to hint at a return to form, but Paire forced a decider by edging a second-set tie-break.

Murray bravely saved four match points, but home favourite Paire eventually got over the line.

