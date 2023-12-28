Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

They brought us glory. Now it is our turn to say thank you!

2023 continued to be a great year for Indian sports. Our athletes have achieved tremendous success at the Asian Games and in various World Championships across multiple disciplines. Neeraj Chopra added a World Championship gold, while Kishore Jena surprised many by ensuring a one-two in men’s javelin at the Asian Games. Our badminton stars—HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty—continued to excel at the world stage, while our hockey teams, too, made us proud with medals at the Asiad. There were great performances by Virat Kohli, R. Praggnanandhaa, and many others. Our Paralympians—led by Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil, Pramod Bhagat, and Sheetal Devi—also shone on the big stage.

The Indian men’s cricket team reached the finals of both the ODI Men’s World Cup and the World Test Championship, while the women’s team won the inaugural U-19 World Cup.

It is time to celebrate these and every other landmark victory of the year at the sixth edition of the Sportstar ACES Awards.

We have 21 categories of awards this year.

The voting lines are now open for the five Popular Choice Awards: Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club/State Team of the Year, and Sporting Moment of the Year. You can cast your vote in favour of your favourite sportsperson by clicking on https://sstar.news/PopularChoiceAwards. Remember! The voting lines for #SSaces2024 remain open only until January 20, 2024.

The winners of the 16 Jury Awards will be chosen by an elite panel headed by legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, chess great Viswanathan Anand, and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat complete the jury.

There will also be a separate Chairperson’s Award for Sports for Social Good, which will honour individuals or organisations that have used the power of sports to make our world a better place.