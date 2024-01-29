MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTA Rankings: Sabalenka stays second after Australian Open title defence, Zheng makes Top 10 debut

Swiatek went on an 11-match unbeaten streak from Beijing to eventually overtake Sabalenka with her victory over Jessica Pegula in the final of the WTA Finals in Cancun.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 19:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Aryna Sabalenka poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne.
Aryna Sabalenka poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on January 29, 2024.

Aryna Sabalenka stayed second in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday after successfully defending her Australian Open title.

Sabalenka beat China’s Qinwen Zheng 6-3, 6-2 in the final to become the first woman to win back-to-back titles in Melbourne since Victoria Azarenka in 2012-13.

Zheng, who joined Li Na as the only Chinese woman to reach the Australian Open final, jumped eight spots to make her Top 10 debut as World No. 7.

Women's Top 10
(POL) Iga Swiatek - 9770 points
(BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 8905 points
(USA) Coco Gauff - 7200 points
(USA) Jessica Pegula - 5705 points
(KAZ) Elena Rybakina - 5688 points
(TUN) Ons Jabeur - 4076 points
(CHN) Qinwen Zheng - 3950 points
(CZE) Marketa Vondrousova - 3846 points
(GRE) Maria Sakkari - 3710 points
(CZE) Karolina Muchova - 3520 points

USA’s Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula moved up one spot each to third and fourth, respectively.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, last year’s runner-up, slipped two spots to fifth after loss to Anna Blinkova in the second round after an epic match tiebreak.

Marketa Vondrousova, Maria Sakkari and Karolina Muchova also moved down one spot to eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.

READ | List of Australian Open women’s singles champions in Open era

Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska, who lost to Zheng in the semifinals, made a massive jump of 64 spots to 29th.

Emma Navarro (23rd), Jasmine Paolini (24th), Marta Kostyuk (28th), Linda Noskova (30th), Mirra Andreeva (35th), Anna Kalinskaya (38th), Magdalena Frech (51st), Viktoriya Tomova (65th), Brenda Fruhvirtova (96th) and Maria Timofeeva (100th) are the top 100 players who reached new career-high rankings.

INDIANS
Doubles
Prarthana Thombare - 183 (slipped 17 spots)
Ankita Raina - 225 (slipped 19 spots)
Rutuja Bhosale - 233 (moved up two spots)
Singles
Ankita Raina - 228 (slipped five spots)
Sahaja Yamalapalli - 335 (moved up one spot)
Rutuja Bhosale - 348 (moved up nine spots)
Karman Thandi - 356 (slipped 23 places)
Vaidehi Chaudhari - 481 (moved up 20 spots)

Related stories

Related Topics

WTA /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Australian Open /

Australian Open 2024 /

Zheng Qinwen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTA Rankings: Sabalenka stays second after Australian Open title defence, Zheng makes Top 10 debut
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sonam Maskar bags silver medal in the 10m air rifle event on ISSF World Cup debut
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 10 Live Score: Haryana Steelers takes on Bengal Warriors; Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants at 9 PM IST; Pro Kabaddi League updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Asian Cup: Why was Aymen Hussein sent off during Iraq vs Jordan round of 16 match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Liverpool has ‘big job’ to replace Klopp, says Van Dijk
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. WTA Rankings: Sabalenka stays second after Australian Open title defence, Zheng makes Top 10 debut
    Team Sportstar
  2. ATP Rankings: Bopanna becomes doubles World No. 1, Djokovic stays on top in singles despite Australian Open loss
    Team Sportstar
  3. India’s Prithvi Sekhar wins Australian Open Deaf Championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nadal’s 2007 French Open winning racket sells for $118k at auction
    Reuters
  5. Paris Masters tennis tournament will move to a new location at La Defense Arena from 2025
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTA Rankings: Sabalenka stays second after Australian Open title defence, Zheng makes Top 10 debut
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sonam Maskar bags silver medal in the 10m air rifle event on ISSF World Cup debut
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 10 Live Score: Haryana Steelers takes on Bengal Warriors; Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants at 9 PM IST; Pro Kabaddi League updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Asian Cup: Why was Aymen Hussein sent off during Iraq vs Jordan round of 16 match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Liverpool has ‘big job’ to replace Klopp, says Van Dijk
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment