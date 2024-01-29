WTA Rankings: Sabalenka stays second after Australian Open title defence, Zheng makes Top 10 debut

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on January 29, 2024.

Aryna Sabalenka stayed second in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday after successfully defending her Australian Open title.

Sabalenka beat China’s Qinwen Zheng 6-3, 6-2 in the final to become the first woman to win back-to-back titles in Melbourne since Victoria Azarenka in 2012-13.

Zheng, who joined Li Na as the only Chinese woman to reach the Australian Open final, jumped eight spots to make her Top 10 debut as World No. 7.

Women's Top 10 (POL) Iga Swiatek - 9770 points (BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 8905 points (USA) Coco Gauff - 7200 points (USA) Jessica Pegula - 5705 points (KAZ) Elena Rybakina - 5688 points (TUN) Ons Jabeur - 4076 points (CHN) Qinwen Zheng - 3950 points (CZE) Marketa Vondrousova - 3846 points (GRE) Maria Sakkari - 3710 points (CZE) Karolina Muchova - 3520 points

USA’s Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula moved up one spot each to third and fourth, respectively.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, last year’s runner-up, slipped two spots to fifth after loss to Anna Blinkova in the second round after an epic match tiebreak.

Marketa Vondrousova, Maria Sakkari and Karolina Muchova also moved down one spot to eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.

Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska, who lost to Zheng in the semifinals, made a massive jump of 64 spots to 29th.

Emma Navarro (23rd), Jasmine Paolini (24th), Marta Kostyuk (28th), Linda Noskova (30th), Mirra Andreeva (35th), Anna Kalinskaya (38th), Magdalena Frech (51st), Viktoriya Tomova (65th), Brenda Fruhvirtova (96th) and Maria Timofeeva (100th) are the top 100 players who reached new career-high rankings.