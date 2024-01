List of Australian Open women’s singles champions in Open era: Sabalenka becomes first player since Azarenka in 2012-13 to defend the title

Aryna Sabalenka beat Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday to successfully defend her Australian Open title. Sabalenka is the first woman since Victoria Azarenka (2012-13) to win back-to-back titles in Melbourne.

Since the beginning of the Open era (1968), 28 different women have become Australian Open champions.

USA’s Serena Williams holds the record for most Australian Open titles (7) won by a woman in the Open era.

Here’s the complete list of women’s singles winners at Australian Open (since 1969):