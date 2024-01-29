ATP Rankings: Bopanna becomes doubles World No. 1, Djokovic stays on top in singles despite Australian Open loss

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on January 29, 2024.

India’s Rohan Bopanna officially became the doubles world number one in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday.

Aged 43 years 331 days, Bopanna is the oldest-ever player to top the ATP Rankings in doubles. The Indian is also the oldest Grand Slam men’s doubles champion, courtesy the triumph at the Australian Open with Matthew Ebden. Both Bopanna and Ebden have same ranking points - 8450 - but Ebden is World No. 2 as he has played three more tournaments.

Bopanna is the third Indian after Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes to become the World No. 1 in men’s doubles.

In singles, Novak Djokovic continues to stay at the top despite his loss to Jannik Sinner, the eventual champion in Melbourne, in the semifinals.

ATP Top 10 (SRB) Novak Djokovic -9855 points (ESP) Carlos Alcaraz - 9255 points (RUS) Daniil Medvedev - 8765 points (ITA) Jannik Sinner - 8310 points (RUS) Andrey Rublev - 5050 points (GER) Alexander Zverev - 5030 points (DEN) Holger Rune - 3685 points (POL) Hubert Hurkacz - 3540 points (USA) Taylor Fritz - 3195 points (GRE) Stefanos Tsitsipas - 3025 points

Sinner, who won his maiden Grand Slam, and Daniil Medvedev, who finished as runner-up for the third time as the Australian Open, stay fourth and third, respectively.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, last year’s runner-up, slipped three spots to 10th after his fourth-round loss to Taylor Fritz. USA’s Fritz moved up three places to ninth after his run to the semifinals.

Hubert Hurkacz moved up one spot and achieved a new career-high of eight after reaching the quarterfinals. Holger Rune also jumped one spot to become World No. 7.

Adrian Mannarino (17th), Sebastian Baez (25th), Tomas Martin Etcheverry (28th), Matteo Arnaldi (38th), Nuno Borges (47th), Zhizhen Zhang (50th), Fabian Marozsan (57th), Pavel Kotov (61st), Alexander Muller (71st), Alex Michelsen (73rd), Flavio Cobolli (76th), Arthur Cazaux (83rd) and Aleksandar Kovacevic (85th) are the Top 100 players who achieved new career-high rankings.