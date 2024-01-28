Jannik Sinner beats Medvedev to clinch Australian Open title

Jannik Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open final in Melbourne on Sunday to clinch his maiden Grand Slam crown.

Sinner is the third Italian player to win a Grand Slam men’s singles title, after Nicola Pietrangeli, who won back-to-back Roland Garros titles in 1959 and 1960, and Adriano Panatta, who won the title at 1976 Roland Garros.

At 22 years and 165 days, Sinner is the youngest player to win the Australian Open men’s singles title since 2008, when Djokovic won the title aged 20 years and 250 days.

Medvedev drew first blood when he broke Sinner in the third game. Down 3-5 and serving to stay in the opener, Sinner was unable to hold and conceded the first set.

Medvedev built on the strong start and pocketed the second with the same 6-3 scoreline.

The third set stayed on serve until Medvedev, down 4-5, was asked to extend it to 5-5. The pressure of holding serve proved too much for the 2021 US Open winner. Sinner was able to break and win the his first set.

Medvedev was a break point away from eking out a 4-3 lead before Sinner dug out an ace to force deuce. A put-away winner eventually helped Sinner to hold serve.

For a second time, Medvedev failed to hold serve when needed. Down 4-5, the Russian sprayed a cross court back-hand wide and handed a break point to the Italian. Medvedev then put a forehand long, allowing Sinner to square the set at 2-2.

The fifth set started with the two exchanging a 39-shot rally in the opening game which ended when a tiring Medvedev hit a back hand beyond the baseline.

The determining moment came in the sixth game when Sinner collected two break points. He needed just one to seal the game and go 4-2 ahead. Serving for the championship at 5-3, Sinner held through, settling the affair with a down-the-line forehand winner.