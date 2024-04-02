Namita Bal lays down selection process as India gets ready for Junior Billie Jean King Cup

Maaya Rajeshwaran and Diya Ramesh kept an undefeated record after three set of matches in the selection trials for the Junior Billie Jean King Cup under-16 girls team at the DLTA Complex on Tuesday.

Coach Namita Bal observed that Maaya was a cut above the rest, and there was considerable competition for the other spots in the team.

Making note of the quality of players, Namita said that the trials were basically meant to give the captain a fair idea about the capability of the players, especially in terms of making the doubles combination.

ALSO READ: Sumit Nagal defeats Corentin Moutet, enters round of 16 in Marrakech

“The results of the matches will be one aspect. The ranking of the players will also be considered. The coach will give recommendation on the possible combination to the national federation”, said Namita. She pointed out that eventually the selection committee of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) would finalise the team.

With Maaya as the spearhead, expected to take the load of singles and doubles matches, the Indian team would stand a good chance to qualify for the World Group competition.

ALSO READ: Thiem cuts down on practice to keep wrist injury at bay

Coach Namita pointed out that it was important to have three best players who can pull together as a cohesive unit.

Competition gives a fair indication of the quality of players and Namita had to double up as an umpire when the players questioned each other’s line calls.

The players will go through two more rounds of matches over the next two days to lend clarity about their ability.