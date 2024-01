List of Australian Open men’s singles champions in Open era: Sinner becomes youngest winner since 2008

Jannik Sinner won his maiden Grand Slam title on Sunday with a five-set victory over Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final in Melbourne.

Since the beginning of the Open era (1969), Sinner is the 27th different men’s singles winner In Melbourne and the first ever Italian to do so.

At 22 years 165 days, he is the youngest Australian Open champion since 2008, when Djokovic won the title aged 20 years 250 days.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic holds the Open era record for most Australian Open titles (10) won by a man followed by Roger Federer (6) and Andre Agassi (4).

Here’s the complete list of men’s singles winners at Australian Open (since 1969):