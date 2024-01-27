MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sabalenka hails team after second Australian Open crown

Aryna Sabalenka paid special tribute to her team of coaches after retaining the Australian Open title in emphatic style to win her second Grand Slam title on Saturday.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 17:17 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka poses with the Australian Open trophy after the the Women’s Singles Final match win.
Aryna Sabalenka poses with the Australian Open trophy after the the Women’s Singles Final match win. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka poses with the Australian Open trophy after the the Women’s Singles Final match win. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka paid special tribute to her team of coaches after retaining the Australian Open title in emphatic style to win her second Grand Slam title on Saturday.

The Belarusian became the first woman since her compatriot Victoria Azarenka in 2013 to retain the title after pummelling China’s Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

The manner of her romp to the title without giving up a set will send out a warning to her rivals that the days when her on-court meltdowns threatened to undermine her undoubted talent are long gone.

Her more relaxed attitude has been reflected in her new pre-match ritual at this tournament - signing the bald head of her performance coach in marker pen.

“I think it’s the biggest improvement in my game, my mindset, I’m more calm on court now and more in control,” she said.

“And no matter what happened, I know that I’m gonna try my best on each point.”

Sabalenka jokingly put the blame on her team after she was thrashed in the final of the Brisbane International warm-up tournament three weeks ago and turned to them again with trophy in hand.

“It’s been an amazing couple of weeks and I couldn’t imagine myself lifting this trophy one more time. It’s an unbelievable feeling right now,” the 25-year-old said.

ALSO READ
Australian Open 2024: Melbourne set for new champion as hot Sinner faces Medvedev

“As always my speech is going to be weird. It’s not my superpower, but I’ll try my best,” she added with a laugh.

“Team. Wow. You see guys, I put a little bit of pressure on them after the Brisbane final and we did a little bit better in this one.

“But yeah, thank you so much for being by my side no matter what. Without you, I wouldn’t be able to achieve so much in this sport. I mean, without me you wouldn’t be that good as well. Let’s accept that.”

Sabalenka also had some words for her family and for Zheng, a first-time Grand Slam finalist at the age of 21.

“I want to congratulate you Qinwen on an incredible couple of weeks here in Australia,” she said.

“I know it’s really tough to lose in the final but you’re such an incredible player. You’re such a young girl and you’re gonna make many more finals and you’re gonna get it.”

Zheng, who was cheered on by thousands of compatriots on Rod Laver Arena and millions more back home as she sought to match her idol Li Na in winning the Melbourne Park title, was downcast.

“I feel very complicated because I could have done better than I did in this match,” she said.

“This was an amazing memory for me. I’m sure there’s going to be more and better in the future.” 

Related Topics

Zheng Qinwen /

Australian Open /

Australian Open 2024 /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Victoria Azarenka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024, Live Score: Bopanna-Ebden win first set against Bolelli-Vavassori in men’s doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sabalenka hails team after second Australian Open crown
    Reuters
  3. More questions than answers after India’s poor Asian Cup showing
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 4 Day 2 Updates: Hyderabad posts massive win vs AP; Jagadeesan smashes triple ton vs Chandigarh; Delhi in trouble, 56/5 vs Uttarakhand
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Gutsy Ollie Pope drags England back into contest against India
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Sabalenka hails team after second Australian Open crown
    Reuters
  2. From Air Force to Tennis court: S. Sundaram looks to follow Richards Williams’ way to help Tamil Nadu youngsters
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. List of Australian Open women’s singles champions in Open era: Sabalenka becomes first player since Azarenka in 2012-13 to defend the title
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sabalenka defends Australian Open crown, beats Zheng in straight sets in final
    Reuters
  5. Australian Open 2024, Live Score: Bopanna-Ebden win first set against Bolelli-Vavassori in men’s doubles final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024, Live Score: Bopanna-Ebden win first set against Bolelli-Vavassori in men’s doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sabalenka hails team after second Australian Open crown
    Reuters
  3. More questions than answers after India’s poor Asian Cup showing
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 4 Day 2 Updates: Hyderabad posts massive win vs AP; Jagadeesan smashes triple ton vs Chandigarh; Delhi in trouble, 56/5 vs Uttarakhand
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Gutsy Ollie Pope drags England back into contest against India
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment