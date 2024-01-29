MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner withdraws from Open 13 Provence tournament

Sinner reached the ATP Finals championship match at home in Turin and then led Italy to the Davis Cup title in consecutive weeks in November.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 20:50 IST , Marseille, France - 1 MIN READ

AP
The 22-year-old Italian player won his first Grand Slam title on Sunday when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in five sets, rallying from two sets down against the big-serving Russian.
The 22-year-old Italian player won his first Grand Slam title on Sunday when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in five sets, rallying from two sets down against the big-serving Russian. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The 22-year-old Italian player won his first Grand Slam title on Sunday when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in five sets, rallying from two sets down against the big-serving Russian. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner has pulled out of next week’s Open 13 Provence in Marseille, organizers of the French tournament said Monday.

The 22-year-old Italian player won his first Grand Slam title on Sunday when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in five sets, rallying from two sets down against the big-serving Russian.

Organizers announced the fourth-ranked Sinner’s withdrawal on X, formerly known as Twitter, but did not say why. They offered his slot for the February 5-11 indoor tournament to Australian Open semi-finalist Alexander Zverev.

ALSO READ: Australian Open 2024: Sinner won’t settle after Melbourne triumph, says Cahill

Sinner became Italy’s first man to win a major singles title in nearly a half-century.

He reached the ATP Finals championship match at home in Turin and then led Italy to the Davis Cup title in consecutive weeks in November.

Related Topics

Jannik Sinner /

Australian Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 Live Score, Haryana 39-30 Bengal: Siddharth Desai, Shivam put Steelers in lead; Pro Kabaddi League updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner withdraws from Open 13 Provence tournament
    AP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, January 29
    Team Sportstar
  4. With barren run behind him, Avesh Khan relishing selection in all three formats
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Kamila Valieva disqualified in Olympic doping case, Russians set to lose team gold to USA
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner withdraws from Open 13 Provence tournament
    AP
  2. WTA Rankings: Sabalenka stays second after Australian Open title defence, Zheng makes Top 10 debut
    Team Sportstar
  3. ATP Rankings: Bopanna becomes doubles World No. 1, Djokovic stays on top in singles despite Australian Open loss
    Team Sportstar
  4. India’s Prithvi Sekhar wins Australian Open Deaf Championship
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nadal’s 2007 French Open winning racket sells for $118k at auction
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 Live Score, Haryana 39-30 Bengal: Siddharth Desai, Shivam put Steelers in lead; Pro Kabaddi League updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner withdraws from Open 13 Provence tournament
    AP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, January 29
    Team Sportstar
  4. With barren run behind him, Avesh Khan relishing selection in all three formats
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Kamila Valieva disqualified in Olympic doping case, Russians set to lose team gold to USA
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment