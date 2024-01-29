Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner withdraws from Open 13 Provence tournament

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner has pulled out of next week’s Open 13 Provence in Marseille, organizers of the French tournament said Monday.

The 22-year-old Italian player won his first Grand Slam title on Sunday when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in five sets, rallying from two sets down against the big-serving Russian.

SINNER forfait Open 13 Provence 2024



En négociation Zverev

— Open 13 Provence (@Open13) January 29, 2024

Organizers announced the fourth-ranked Sinner’s withdrawal on X, formerly known as Twitter, but did not say why. They offered his slot for the February 5-11 indoor tournament to Australian Open semi-finalist Alexander Zverev.

Sinner became Italy’s first man to win a major singles title in nearly a half-century.

He reached the ATP Finals championship match at home in Turin and then led Italy to the Davis Cup title in consecutive weeks in November.