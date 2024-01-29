Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner has pulled out of next week’s Open 13 Provence in Marseille, organizers of the French tournament said Monday.
The 22-year-old Italian player won his first Grand Slam title on Sunday when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in five sets, rallying from two sets down against the big-serving Russian.
Organizers announced the fourth-ranked Sinner’s withdrawal on X, formerly known as Twitter, but did not say why. They offered his slot for the February 5-11 indoor tournament to Australian Open semi-finalist Alexander Zverev.
ALSO READ: Australian Open 2024: Sinner won’t settle after Melbourne triumph, says Cahill
Sinner became Italy’s first man to win a major singles title in nearly a half-century.
He reached the ATP Finals championship match at home in Turin and then led Italy to the Davis Cup title in consecutive weeks in November.
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL 10 Live Score, Haryana 39-30 Bengal: Siddharth Desai, Shivam put Steelers in lead; Pro Kabaddi League updates
- Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner withdraws from Open 13 Provence tournament
- Indian sports news wrap, January 29
- With barren run behind him, Avesh Khan relishing selection in all three formats
- Kamila Valieva disqualified in Olympic doping case, Russians set to lose team gold to USA
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE