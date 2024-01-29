MagazineBuy Print

Australian Open 2024: Sinner won’t settle after Melbourne triumph, says Cahill

The world number four rallied from two sets down at Rod Laver Arena to stun 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3 and claim his first major.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 12:44 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jannik Sinner of Italy poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup during the official presentation after their Men’s Singles Final match against Daniil Medvedev. | Photo Credit: DANIEL POCKETT/Getty Images
Jannik Sinner’s Australian Open title win on Sunday will only whet the Italian’s appetite for more Grand Slam success, coach Darren Cahill said.

“We believe in Jannik, we always have. He’s a special young kid,” Cahill said. “Even the way he hits the ball, it just sounds special.

“He’s absorbing everything and trying new things on the court, and he just wants to get better. I’m sure after this sinks in he won’t settle. He’ll never settle. He wants to get better.”

Sinner, 22, and Carlos Alcaraz, 20, are spearheading a new generation of talent trying to loosen Novak Djokovic’s grip on the Grand Slams. Alcaraz already has two major crowns to his name and Cahill said Sinner is “chasing” the Spaniard.

“Carlos has trail-blazed for a lot of young players. We’re thankful for that. He’s a delight to watch play and a delight to watch him on court,” he added.

“We aspire to be as good as him and hopefully one day be better than him, but at the moment we’re chasing Carlos, and we’ll continue to do that.”

