MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: McLaren warns of ‘massive consequences’ if Red Bull broke rules on adjusting car set-ups

Red Bull has confirmed the presence of a ride-height device in their cars but said it could not be accessed once the cars were fully assembled.

Published : Oct 19, 2024 08:27 IST , AUSTIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
McLaren Chief Executive Officer Zak Brown.
McLaren Chief Executive Officer Zak Brown. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

McLaren Chief Executive Officer Zak Brown. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

McLaren boss Zak Brown warned on Friday of “massive consequences” if champion Red Bull was found to have breached Formula One rules on adjusting car set-ups during closed ‘parc ferme’ conditions.

Red Bull has confirmed the presence of a ride-height device in their cars but said it could not be accessed once the cars were fully assembled.

The team have agreed to make changes after discussions with the governing FIA, with the device likely to have seals attached to it.

Brown said at the U.S. Grand Prix there were still questions to answer.

He said Red Bull’s statement was carefully worded, with cars not always “fully assembled” in parc ferme conditions and particularly when issues of driver comfort needed to be addressed.

“What doesn’t quite stack up is the comment that you can’t modify it,” he told Sky Sports television. “If it’s not accessible post or during parc ferme, then why put a seal on it?

“I think it needs to be a very thorough investigation because if you touch your car from a performance standpoint after parc ferme or in parc ferme, that is a black and white material, substantial breach which comes with massive consequences.”

“I think I’m not alone in our concerns for what we have seen and heard,” he added.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner said he detected “paranoia”, adding that his team was “totally comfortable” with the governing body probing the devic that has become a hot talking point.

Related Topics

McLaren /

Zak Brown /

Red Bull Racing

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 4, 1st Test: India 231/3, trails New Zealand by 125 runs; Rain could play spoilsport in Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  2. MotoGP: Jorge Martin takes pole in Australia Grand Prix qualifying
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy, Day 2 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Sudharsan looks to pile on vs Delhi; Mumbai aims huge lead vs Maharashtra
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Verstappen takes pole for Austin sprint race, Norris qualifies fourth
    Reuters
  5. F1: McLaren warns of ‘massive consequences’ if Red Bull broke rules on adjusting car set-ups
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: Verstappen takes pole for Austin sprint race, Norris qualifies fourth
    Reuters
  2. F1: McLaren warns of ‘massive consequences’ if Red Bull broke rules on adjusting car set-ups
    Reuters
  3. Sainz sees Austin as a true measure of Ferrari’s pace
    Reuters
  4. F1: Red Bull make changes to car after discussions with FIA ahead of US Grand Prix
    Reuters
  5. F1: Bottas waits for green light and puts faith in new Sauber boss Binotto
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 4, 1st Test: India 231/3, trails New Zealand by 125 runs; Rain could play spoilsport in Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  2. MotoGP: Jorge Martin takes pole in Australia Grand Prix qualifying
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy, Day 2 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Sudharsan looks to pile on vs Delhi; Mumbai aims huge lead vs Maharashtra
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Verstappen takes pole for Austin sprint race, Norris qualifies fourth
    Reuters
  5. F1: McLaren warns of ‘massive consequences’ if Red Bull broke rules on adjusting car set-ups
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment