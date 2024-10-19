F1: McLaren warns of ‘massive consequences’ if Red Bull broke rules on adjusting car set-ups

McLaren boss Zak Brown warned on Friday of “massive consequences” if champion Red Bull was found to have breached Formula One rules on adjusting car set-ups during closed ‘parc ferme’ conditions.

Red Bull has confirmed the presence of a ride-height device in their cars but said it could not be accessed once the cars were fully assembled.

The team have agreed to make changes after discussions with the governing FIA, with the device likely to have seals attached to it.

Brown said at the U.S. Grand Prix there were still questions to answer.

He said Red Bull’s statement was carefully worded, with cars not always “fully assembled” in parc ferme conditions and particularly when issues of driver comfort needed to be addressed.

“What doesn’t quite stack up is the comment that you can’t modify it,” he told Sky Sports television. “If it’s not accessible post or during parc ferme, then why put a seal on it?

“I think it needs to be a very thorough investigation because if you touch your car from a performance standpoint after parc ferme or in parc ferme, that is a black and white material, substantial breach which comes with massive consequences.”

“I think I’m not alone in our concerns for what we have seen and heard,” he added.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner said he detected “paranoia”, adding that his team was “totally comfortable” with the governing body probing the devic that has become a hot talking point.