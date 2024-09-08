UEFA Nations League: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not starting in Portugal vs Scotland?

Cristiano Ronaldo was not named in Portugal’s starting lineup ahead of the side’s UEFA Nations League group stage match against Scotland at the Estadio do Benfica in Lisbon on Sunday.

However, the 39-year-old could be seen coming off the bench later in the match.

The Portuguese marksman, in the past, has failed to make the cut for Roberto Martinez’s lineups. Moreover, the Selecao have opened its Nations League campaign with a win against Croatia, and the side is tied for first with Poland in Group A.

Against Croatia, Ronaldo scored the 900th goal of his career - a feat only the Al-Nassr forward can boast of - when he got on the end of a Nuno Mendes cross with a tap-in volley from close range, before falling to the ground looking emotional at reaching another milestone.

A few days back, Ronaldo was a missing name, along with Argentina’s Lionel Messi, in the Ballon d’Or 2024 nominees list.