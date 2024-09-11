MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FC Goa in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish

By Marquez’s own admission, he is at the end of a double-edged sword, where failure with either FC Goa and Indian national team will invite criticism from the respective fanbase.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 14:37 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

Aneesh Dey
Manuel ‘Manolo’ is into his second season as the head coach of FC Goa but he will have his task cut out with his dual role. Photos : Shibu Preman / Focus Sports / ISL
Manuel ‘Manolo’ is into his second season as the head coach of FC Goa but he will have his task cut out with his dual role. Photos : Shibu Preman / Focus Sports / ISL | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman
infoIcon

Manuel ‘Manolo’ is into his second season as the head coach of FC Goa but he will have his task cut out with his dual role. Photos : Shibu Preman / Focus Sports / ISL | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman

FC Goa has plenty to be optimistic about this season. Despite not winning a trophy last season, the Gaurs looked in fine tune under the tutelage of Manolo Marquez.

Finishing the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) season as the third-highest scoring team with 39 goals and having the second-best defensive record (conceding just 21 goals), Goa will be heading into the new season after winning the Bandodkar 2024 Memorial trophy after beating Odisha FC in the final on penalties.

The Gaurs have utilised the transfer window well, roping in talented players. Leading the pack of incoming players is lethal forward Armando Sadiku, who joined FC Goa from Mohun Bagan Super Giant on a free transfer. There is also the talented winger Dejan Drazic, who the Gaurs roped in from Cyprus League team Ethnikos, along with Iker Guarrotxena, who arrived from Mumbai City. 

However, along with some incomings, FC Goa has lost some crucial players in the summer transfer window. Noah Sadaoui was the biggest name to exit the Gaurs, with the player moving to Kerala Blasters. Creative Indian midfielder Brandon Fernandes also pledged allegiance to defending ISL title winner Mumbai City FC after spending eight years with the Gaurs. Paulo Retre, a solid presence in Goa’s midfield last season, left the club to move to Wellington in the A-League. 

Manolo Marquez - will the dual role conflict with FC Goa’s ambitions?

Manolo Marquez turned heads after deciding to take on a dual role, which will see the Spaniard managing the Indian men’s national football team and FC Goa simultaneously this season.

While this is not the first time it has happened in football, it is uncommon in the Indian footballing circuit, especially in modern times. 

The primary discussion was the conflict of interest, which can be a major issue with Manolo deciding to manage FC Goa and the Indian national team together. And by the Spaniard’s admission, he is at the end of a double-edged sword, where failure with either will invite criticism from the respective fanbase. Only time will unfold how the Manolo saga turns out in this season. 

Armando Sadiku scored eight goals in 22 appearances for Mohun Bagan Super Giant last season. R.Parthibhan/Focus Sports/ISL
Armando Sadiku scored eight goals in 22 appearances for Mohun Bagan Super Giant last season. R.Parthibhan/Focus Sports/ISL | Photo Credit: R. Parthibhan
lightbox-info

Armando Sadiku scored eight goals in 22 appearances for Mohun Bagan Super Giant last season. R.Parthibhan/Focus Sports/ISL | Photo Credit: R. Parthibhan

Coming to the footballing aspect, Manolo will have some talented players to work like Sadiku and Drazic. On the other hand, he will need to cope with the loss of players like Noah and Brandon, who fit perfectly in his 4-2-3-1 shape. 

Every manager wants a balanced team, which thrives in every department, and the Spaniard got to achieve that with his Goa team last season, with the Gaurs having a healthy scoring rate while being miserly in conceding. Essentially, maintaining this will be Manolo’s biggest challenge. 

Expected finish - 3rd (semifinal)

Usual suspects Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City have gone big in the transfer market again and look favourites to challenge for silverware at the end of the season. While a semifinal finish is expected, Manolo needs to ensure consistency from his team every week to challenge for the coveted ISL Shield. 

With players like Sadiku, Drazic, Borja Herrera, Sandesh Jhingan, Yasir and Akash Sangwan, FC Goa should breeze into the semis, but aiming for the Shield could be a major challenge. 

Players to watch out for

Armando Sadiku

Armando Sadiku has undoubtedly been Goa’s biggest acquisition in the summer window. The Albanian forward can come clutch for his team, as he showed during his stint with the Mariners last season. Due to the Mariners stacked forward line, already boasting of players like Dimitrios Petratos and Jason Cummings, Sadiku mostly featured from the bench but that shouldn’t be a parameter to judge his attacking prowess. And, with Noah’s departure, he will be one of the main names in the Manolo’s starting eleven. 

Mohammad Yasir

Mohammad Yasir showed his worth last season, registering six goal contributions for the Gaurs in 13 appearances. On loan from Hyderabad FC, the winger’s stellar performance on the pitch earned him a permanent place on the Gaurs’ roster. Possessing pace and excellent crossing ability, Yasir will be one of the main players Manolo will depend on to service his strikers this season.

Transfer rating – 7/10

Goa has refreshed the goalkeeping department with Lara Sharma and Laxmikant Kattimani, who returns to the club for a second spell.

The addition of Borja, Sadiku and Guarrotxena, who all have ISL experience, should help sustain Goa’s level, while Drazic will be expected to bring the X-Factor in attack.

But with no natural replacement for the quality of Brandon, Goa might find to replace him in the XI.

READ | Full list of ins and outs in Indian Super League

Full squad
Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Lara Sharma, Laxmikant Kattimani, Hrithik Tiwari
Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Onaindia, Muhammad Hamad, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Jay Gupta, Aakash Sangwan, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha
Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Sahil Tavora, Rowllin Borges, Muhammad Nemil, Brison Fernandes, Boris Singh, Borja Herrera
Forwards: Dejan Drazic, Iker Guarrotxena, Mohammad Yasir, Udanta Singh, Armando Sadiku, Devendra Murgaokar

Related stories

Related Topics

FC Goa /

Manolo Marquez /

Sandesh Jhingan /

Indian Super League /

ISL 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Goa in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish
    Aneesh Dey
  2. 2023 ODI World Cup in India generated economic impact of USD 1.39 billion; tourism industry among biggest beneficiaries
    PTI
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia coach says top six likely to remain the same for AUS vs IND Test series
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, September 11: Table Tennis coach Pushilal passes away
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs AUS head-to-head in T20Is: England v Australia overall stats; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. FC Goa in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish
    Aneesh Dey
  2. AIFF discusses Stimac contract issue; Executive Committee moots inclusion of India U20 in I-League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Expained: Can Anwar Ali appeal his 4-month ban by AIFF?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: We have at least four players who can play for India, says Mumbai City head coach Kratky
    Rajdeep Saha
  5. Anwar Ali banned for four months; East Bengal, Delhi FC get transfer window bans
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Goa in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish
    Aneesh Dey
  2. 2023 ODI World Cup in India generated economic impact of USD 1.39 billion; tourism industry among biggest beneficiaries
    PTI
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia coach says top six likely to remain the same for AUS vs IND Test series
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, September 11: Table Tennis coach Pushilal passes away
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs AUS head-to-head in T20Is: England v Australia overall stats; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment