FC Goa in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish

FC Goa has plenty to be optimistic about this season. Despite not winning a trophy last season, the Gaurs looked in fine tune under the tutelage of Manolo Marquez.

Finishing the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) season as the third-highest scoring team with 39 goals and having the second-best defensive record (conceding just 21 goals), Goa will be heading into the new season after winning the Bandodkar 2024 Memorial trophy after beating Odisha FC in the final on penalties.

The Gaurs have utilised the transfer window well, roping in talented players. Leading the pack of incoming players is lethal forward Armando Sadiku, who joined FC Goa from Mohun Bagan Super Giant on a free transfer. There is also the talented winger Dejan Drazic, who the Gaurs roped in from Cyprus League team Ethnikos, along with Iker Guarrotxena, who arrived from Mumbai City.

However, along with some incomings, FC Goa has lost some crucial players in the summer transfer window. Noah Sadaoui was the biggest name to exit the Gaurs, with the player moving to Kerala Blasters. Creative Indian midfielder Brandon Fernandes also pledged allegiance to defending ISL title winner Mumbai City FC after spending eight years with the Gaurs. Paulo Retre, a solid presence in Goa’s midfield last season, left the club to move to Wellington in the A-League.

Manolo Marquez - will the dual role conflict with FC Goa’s ambitions?

Manolo Marquez turned heads after deciding to take on a dual role, which will see the Spaniard managing the Indian men’s national football team and FC Goa simultaneously this season.

While this is not the first time it has happened in football, it is uncommon in the Indian footballing circuit, especially in modern times.

The primary discussion was the conflict of interest, which can be a major issue with Manolo deciding to manage FC Goa and the Indian national team together. And by the Spaniard’s admission, he is at the end of a double-edged sword, where failure with either will invite criticism from the respective fanbase. Only time will unfold how the Manolo saga turns out in this season.

Armando Sadiku scored eight goals in 22 appearances for Mohun Bagan Super Giant last season. R.Parthibhan/Focus Sports/ISL | Photo Credit: R. Parthibhan

Coming to the footballing aspect, Manolo will have some talented players to work like Sadiku and Drazic. On the other hand, he will need to cope with the loss of players like Noah and Brandon, who fit perfectly in his 4-2-3-1 shape.

Every manager wants a balanced team, which thrives in every department, and the Spaniard got to achieve that with his Goa team last season, with the Gaurs having a healthy scoring rate while being miserly in conceding. Essentially, maintaining this will be Manolo’s biggest challenge.

Expected finish - 3rd (semifinal)

Usual suspects Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City have gone big in the transfer market again and look favourites to challenge for silverware at the end of the season. While a semifinal finish is expected, Manolo needs to ensure consistency from his team every week to challenge for the coveted ISL Shield.

With players like Sadiku, Drazic, Borja Herrera, Sandesh Jhingan, Yasir and Akash Sangwan, FC Goa should breeze into the semis, but aiming for the Shield could be a major challenge.

Players to watch out for

Armando Sadiku

Armando Sadiku has undoubtedly been Goa’s biggest acquisition in the summer window. The Albanian forward can come clutch for his team, as he showed during his stint with the Mariners last season. Due to the Mariners stacked forward line, already boasting of players like Dimitrios Petratos and Jason Cummings, Sadiku mostly featured from the bench but that shouldn’t be a parameter to judge his attacking prowess. And, with Noah’s departure, he will be one of the main names in the Manolo’s starting eleven.

Mohammad Yasir

Mohammad Yasir showed his worth last season, registering six goal contributions for the Gaurs in 13 appearances. On loan from Hyderabad FC, the winger’s stellar performance on the pitch earned him a permanent place on the Gaurs’ roster. Possessing pace and excellent crossing ability, Yasir will be one of the main players Manolo will depend on to service his strikers this season.

Transfer rating – 7/10

Goa has refreshed the goalkeeping department with Lara Sharma and Laxmikant Kattimani, who returns to the club for a second spell.

The addition of Borja, Sadiku and Guarrotxena, who all have ISL experience, should help sustain Goa’s level, while Drazic will be expected to bring the X-Factor in attack.

But with no natural replacement for the quality of Brandon, Goa might find to replace him in the XI.

