Athletics at Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of athletes who defended their Tokyo 2020 gold medal

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya won the women’s 1500m again, setting an Olympic record time in the process

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis broke the world record in pole vault while defending his crown from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The USA women’s 4x400m relay won gold again in world record time

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of Team United States broke her own world record in order to win the women’s 400m hurdles again

Ryan Crouser of Team USA won the men’s shot put event once again

The USA men’s 4x400m relay team defended their gold medal from Tokyo with a new Olympic record

Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali defended his gold medal in the men’s 3000m steeplechase, having taken the medal in Tokyo

Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece took the gold medal in the men’s long jump yet again

USA’s Valarie Allman is once again a gold medallist, sealing first place in the women’s discus throw

Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium won gold in the heptathlon in Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024

More Shorts

Paris Olympics 2024, most heartfelt moments: Olympic proposals, podium celebrations, North-South Korea selfie
By Team Sportstar
History-makers at Paris Olympics 2024: Athletes who won first medal for their countries
By Team Sportstar
Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony - Best moments in pictures
By Team Sportstar