From Sreejesh’s No. 16 to Maradona’s No. 10, instances of teams retiring jerseys to honour legends

Michael Jordan’s No. 23 jersey was officially retired by Chicago Bulls on November 11, 1994 to commemorate his legendary impact on the NBA
MS Dhoni’s iconic No. 7 jersey was retired by the BCCI in 2023, ensuring that number can no longer be used by any India cricketer
PR Sreejesh’s No. 16 jersey was retired by Hockey India during a recent felicitation ceremony. He retired after winning bronze for India at the Paris Olympics 2024
Diego Maradona’s No. 10 jersey was retired by Italian club Napoli after he led it to two Serie A titles during his seven-year tenure
Kobe Bryant’s Nos. 8 and 24 jerseys were retired by Los Angeles Lakers in December 2017, making him the first player in NBA history to have two jerseys retired by the same team
Sachin Tendulkar’s No. 10 jersey was retired by the BCCI in 2013, symbolizing his unparalleled contribution to Indian cricket
AB de Villiers’ No. 17 and Chris Gayle’s No. 333 jerseys were retired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with both being added to the IPL’s Hall of Fame
Pele’s No. 10 jersey was temporarily retired by Brazilian club Santos following the team’s relegation, with the club pledging not to use the number until it returned to Serie A