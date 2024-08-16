PKL Auction 2024: A look at Pardeep Narwal’s career so far

On August 15, Pardeep Narwal was bought by Bengaluru Bulls for Rs. 70 lakh ahead of the 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League.
Incidentally, it was with the Bulls that Narwal began his PKL journey back in 2015 during the second season.
In 2016, Patna Pirates roped in the raider for season three of the PKL. But little did it know what would happen in the years to come.
Narwal was instrumental in guiding the Pirates to a ‘three-peat’ after the franchise won consecutive titles between 2016 and 2017. The raider earned the title of the ‘Dubki King’.
In season three, Narwal ended the campaign with the most number of raid points (116), following it up with another splendid season where he scooped up 131 raid points - the second highest that campaign.
In PKL’s season five, that was held in 2017, Narwal had an unrivalled campaign which saw the raider score a mammoth 369 points - a record for the most number of points scored by a player in a single season that still stands today.
After a successful five-year stint with the Pirates, Narwal was acquired by the UP Yoddhas ahead of the eighth season in 2021 for a massive price of Rs. 1.65 crore.
In the 2021 and 2022 seasons of the PKL, Narwal notched up 188 and 220 points respectively to help the Yoddhas make it to the semifinals stage. However, last season the team finished a lowly 11th with the raider getting 122 points.
Narwal has also played for the Indian men’s national team, and won the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup and the 2017 Asian Kabaddi Championship.