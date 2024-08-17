Neeraj Chopra assures his groin injury isn’t severe, confirms participation in Lausanne Diamond League meet

After securing a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, Neeraj had hinted at a possible surgery after experiencing continuous discomfort with his groin injury
Despite a challenging season marked by recurring injuries, he has continued to perform, securing a season-best throw of 89.45 meters in Paris
He mentioned that the injury didn’t worsen after the Olympics and that he plans to complete the season before undergoing treatment
He mentioned that he wasn’t targeting the 90-meter mark in Paris, but he did push himself after Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem set a new Olympic record
Neeraj admitted that he lost a bit of his focus by going after Arshad’s record
Neeraj aims to focus on consistency and fine-tuning his technique. The Lausanne Diamond League meet will be held on August 22