13 years after leaving Manchester United for Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo made a spectacular return to Old Trafford via Juventus in 2022.
Robbie Fowler returned to Liverpool in 2006 just over four years after leaving Anfield for Leeds United.
Chelsea legend Didier Drogba returned to Stamford Bridge in 2014 after stints at Shanghai Shenhua and Galatasaray.
After starting his career at West Ham as a child prodigy, Joe Cole returned to Upton Park a decade later for an 18-month spell in 2013.
Jermain Defoe made his way back to Tottenham Hotspur in 2009 after spending one and a half years at Portsmouth.
Liverpool’s legendary striker Ian Rush came back to Anfield in 1988 after spending an ill-fated season at Juventus.
Shinji Kagawa went back to Borussia Dortmund in 2019 after a good spell in Premier League at Manchester United.
Angel Di Maria reportedly turned down a reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami to return to Benfica in 2023 after 13 years.
AC Milan fans got back their beloved Ricardo Kaka in 2013 after the club sold the Brazilian to Real Madrid in 2009.
Returning to Boca Juniors after 11 years Carlos Tevez’s initial departure was a true romantic homecoming for the ARgentine.
There is no better love story in transfer market history than Claudio Pizarro and Werder Bremen, the striker made four comebacks to the German club.