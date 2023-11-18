Australia will lock horns with India in the tournament decider
This is Australia’s eighth appearance in an ODI World Cup final. It previously reached the final in 1975, 1987, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015
Australia had a forgetful final in 1975. With five run outs, the team was beaten by West Indies by 17 runs
Australia clinched its maiden World Cup trophy in 1987 by defeating England by seven runs | David Boon was the top-scorer with 75
Australia lost to Sri Lanka in the 1996 WC final after posting a hard-fought 241/7
In 1999, Shane Warne’s four-fer helped the Aussies bundle out Pakistan for 132. Chasing the below-par score, Australia went on to win the game with eight wickets to spare
In 2003, Captain Ricky Ponting’s incredible 140 off 121 paved the way for the Aussies’ third World Cup title
In 2007, the unbeaten Australian side won its third consecutive WC title after a dramatic win over Sri Lanka by 53 runs (D/L method)
In 2015, Australia wrapped up New Zealand for 183 and bagged its fifth ODI WC trophy by securing a seven-wicket win
Gilchrist’s fiery knock (149 off 129) in the 2007 edition is the highest score for an Aussie batter in a final
Gary Gilmour holds the record for the best bowling figures in a World Cup final | 5/48 vs West Indies, 1975
The team registered the highest World Cup total in a final, 359/2, against India in 2003