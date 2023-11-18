India’s performances in ODI World Cup finals

India will face off against Australia in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023

India will make its fourth appearance in the finals of the quadrennial tournament

In 1983, India lifted its first World Cup by beating the mighty West Indies

The 2003 final did not go India’s way. The Aussies trounced the Men in Blue by 125 runs

Dhoni & Co. clinched a glorious win by beating its neigbour, Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in 2011

Gautam Gambhir’s impressive 97 in 2011 is the highest score by an Indian in a World Cup final

Mohinder Amarnath’s three for 12 in 1983 is still the best bowling performance by an Indian

India’s highest World Cup total, 277/4 vs Sri Lanka in 2011, is also the highest successful run-chase in a final

More Shorts

World Cup rewind: What happened in 1983, when India lifted its first WC title?
By Team Sportstar
What happened the last time India played an ODI World Cup final?
By Team Sportstar
ODI World Cup finals: Memorable moments over the years
By Team Sportstar