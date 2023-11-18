India will face off against Australia in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023
India will make its fourth appearance in the finals of the quadrennial tournament
In 1983, India lifted its first World Cup by beating the mighty West Indies
The 2003 final did not go India’s way. The Aussies trounced the Men in Blue by 125 runs
Dhoni & Co. clinched a glorious win by beating its neigbour, Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in 2011
Gautam Gambhir’s impressive 97 in 2011 is the highest score by an Indian in a World Cup final
Mohinder Amarnath’s three for 12 in 1983 is still the best bowling performance by an Indian
India’s highest World Cup total, 277/4 vs Sri Lanka in 2011, is also the highest successful run-chase in a final