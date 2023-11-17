ODI World Cup finals: Memorable moments over the years

AUS vs WI 1975: Viv Richards effected three run outs, helping West Indies win by 17 runs and lift the first-ever World Cup title

ENG vs WI 1979: Richards’ unbeaten 138 and Joel Garner’s fifer in the final guided the Caribbeans to a massive 92-run victory to defend their title

IND vs WI 1983: Kapil Dev took a brilliant running catch to dismiss Richards and put India on course for its first-ever WC title

AUS vs ENG 1987: An all-round performance by captain Allan Border helped Australia beat England by seven runs to claim its maiden WC title

ENG vs PAK 1992: Wasim Akram’s two-in-two against England in the final was the spark that set up Pakistan’s 22-run victory in the final

AUS vs SL 1996: Aravinda de Silva produced the greatest ODI WC final performance ever - scoring a hundred, taking three key wickets and two catches - to help Sri Lanka to its first title

AUS vs PAK 1999: Shane Warne’s four wicket-haul against Pakistan in the final guided Australia to its second WC title

AUS vs IND 2003: Glenn McGrath removed Sachin Tendulkar in the first over to deflate the Indian chase. Australia was crowned champion for the third time

AUS vs SL 2007: Adam Gilchrist (149) and his squash ball powered Australia to lift the trophy for a fourth time and complete a WC treble

IND VS SL 2011: MS Dhoni finished in style by striking the match-winning six that led India to its second WC title after 28 years

AUS vs NZ 2015: Mitchell Starc’s dismissal of Kiwis’ skipper Brendon McCullum set the tone for the 2015 final as Australia went on to grab its fifth WC title

ENG vs NZ 2019: The most dramatic WC final was ultimately decided by an obscure rule in favour of England - boundary count - after the match and the subsequent Super Over ended in ties.

More Shorts

ODI World Cup: India arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of big final
By Team Sportstar
SA vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal in pictures
By Team Sportstar
ODI records at the Eden Gardens stadium ahead of SA vs AUS semifinal
By Team Sportstar