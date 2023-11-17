AUS vs WI 1975: Viv Richards effected three run outs, helping West Indies win by 17 runs and lift the first-ever World Cup title
ENG vs WI 1979: Richards’ unbeaten 138 and Joel Garner’s fifer in the final guided the Caribbeans to a massive 92-run victory to defend their title
IND vs WI 1983: Kapil Dev took a brilliant running catch to dismiss Richards and put India on course for its first-ever WC title
AUS vs ENG 1987: An all-round performance by captain Allan Border helped Australia beat England by seven runs to claim its maiden WC title
ENG vs PAK 1992: Wasim Akram’s two-in-two against England in the final was the spark that set up Pakistan’s 22-run victory in the final
AUS vs SL 1996: Aravinda de Silva produced the greatest ODI WC final performance ever - scoring a hundred, taking three key wickets and two catches - to help Sri Lanka to its first title
AUS vs PAK 1999: Shane Warne’s four wicket-haul against Pakistan in the final guided Australia to its second WC title
AUS vs IND 2003: Glenn McGrath removed Sachin Tendulkar in the first over to deflate the Indian chase. Australia was crowned champion for the third time
AUS vs SL 2007: Adam Gilchrist (149) and his squash ball powered Australia to lift the trophy for a fourth time and complete a WC treble
IND VS SL 2011: MS Dhoni finished in style by striking the match-winning six that led India to its second WC title after 28 years
AUS vs NZ 2015: Mitchell Starc’s dismissal of Kiwis’ skipper Brendon McCullum set the tone for the 2015 final as Australia went on to grab its fifth WC title
ENG vs NZ 2019: The most dramatic WC final was ultimately decided by an obscure rule in favour of England - boundary count - after the match and the subsequent Super Over ended in ties.