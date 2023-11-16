SA vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal in pictures

South Africa took on Australia in the second semifinal of the 2023 ODI World Cup at Eden Gardens

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first

South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma was caught behind off Mitchell Starc’s delivery and had to depart for a duck

In-form Quinton De Kock couldn’t get going. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins took a terrific catch to send him back

The Proteas lost two more in quick succession. The covers came on as a slight drizzle settled over the ground

Just as South Africa began to steady the innings, Travis Head got two consecutive wickets, sending back Marco Jansen for a golden duck

David Miller stood strong and brought up a much-needed century. He was the first South African batter to score a hundred in a knockout game

Starc and Cummins picked up three wickets each

Australia’s bowling department did the deed. South Africa was bundled out for 212 runs

Timber! Aiden Markram struck in his first ball to depart the dangerous David Warner for 29

Rassie van der Dussen  grabbed a stunner to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen off Mitchell Marsh

Tabraiz Shamsi picked two in two. Dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (18) and Glenn Maxwell (1)

Australia clinched a 3-wicket win in the thrilling seminfinal encounter against the Proteas

The Aussies will face unbeaten India in the final contest on Sunday

