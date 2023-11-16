SA vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal in pictures

South Africa took on Australia in the second semifinal of the 2023 ODI World Cup at Eden Gardens
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first
South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma was caught behind off Mitchell Starc’s delivery and had to depart for a duck
In-form Quinton De Kock couldn’t get going. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins took a terrific catch to send him back
The Proteas lost two more in quick succession. The covers came on as a slight drizzle settled over the ground
Just as South Africa began to steady the innings, Travis Head got two consecutive wickets, sending back Marco Jansen for a golden duck
David Miller stood strong and brought up a much-needed century. He was the first South African batter to score a hundred in a knockout game
Starc and Cummins picked up three wickets each
Australia’s bowling department did the deed. South Africa was bundled out for 212 runs
Timber! Aiden Markram struck in his first ball to depart the dangerous David Warner for 29
Rassie van der Dussen grabbed a stunner to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen off Mitchell Marsh
Tabraiz Shamsi picked two in two. Dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (18) and Glenn Maxwell (1)
Australia clinched a 3-wicket win in the thrilling seminfinal encounter against the Proteas
The Aussies will face unbeaten India in the final contest on Sunday