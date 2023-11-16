South Africa had a magnificent start by winning (102 runs) against Sri Lanka in the first game. With three centuries, the team posted the highest total of 428/5 in the history World Cups.
Continuing its momentum, the Proteas registered its second win of the against Australia.Quinton de Kock’s 109 off 106 helped the side to reach 311/7. South Africa won the game by a huge margin of 134
However, the team lost to Netherlands for the first time in the history. The Dutch wrapped up South Africa for 207, and won the game by 38 runs
South Africa once again registered a mammoth total in this ODI World Cup 2023. Heinrich Klaasen’s century (109) took the team to 399/7. South Africa won by 229 runs
Playing Bangladesh, Quinton de Kock’s incredible form continued as the batter scored his third ton (174). Defending 382 the Proteas went on to win the game by 149 runs
The side faced a thrilling encounter against Pakistan. Aiden Markram’s 91 helped in the 270-run chase. South Africa won the game by one wicket
South Africa secured 190-run a win against New Zealand. With centuries from Quinton de Kock (114) and Rassie van der Dussen (113), South Africa displayed a clinical performance to score 357/4
India broke South Africa’s winning streak by bundling-out the side for just 83 runs. South Africa faced its second defeat in the torunament.
South Africa won its last league stage game against Afghanistan. Rassie van der Dussen became the top scorer with 76 runs as the team won by five wickets