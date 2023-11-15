World Cup rewind: What happened in South Africa’s ill-fated 1999 semifinal vs Australia?

Australia and South Africa were the two most dominant sides in world cricket in the late 1990s
The Proteas dominated the 18 clashes between the two sides (1996-1999), winning eleven of those
Though South Africa had an edge against Aussies, it often fell short during the crucial games
Australia’s Steve Waugh, also reportedly said that South Africa “had a tendency to choke under pressure”
South Africa had a remarkable World Cup campaign in 1999
Having qualified for the semifinal, the Proteas had a chance to knock the Aussies out of the tournament by winning the final super-six match
in the final super-six match, Herschelle Gibbs thought he won South Africa the game with a hundred in the first innings.
But Gibbs would then drop Steve Waugh early on. The Aussie skipper would go on to score a hundred and help his side to a win and a semifinal spot
The two sides then went on to play one of the most memorable ODI matches of all time in the semifinal
Batting first, Australia was struggling at four for 64 before Michael Bevan rescued the Aussies with a battling fifty
Shaun Pollock and Allan Donald starred for the Proteas with the ball as Australia had to settle for a below-par 213
During the innings break, Warne told his teammates that if they lose, some of them would never play for Australia again
South Africa was 43-0 in 10 overs before Warne’s dream spell (4/29) demolished the top order
As South Africa crawled towards the target, Jacques Kallis’ drop off the first ball proved costly to the Australian side. (Kallis: 53 off 92)
Pollock who was promoted ahead of Klusener fell for just 20.
South Africa’s chase came down to 18 runs in the last two overs, with the side still having Lance Klusener out in the middle
With an intent to keep Klusener on strike, Steve Elworthy sacrificed his wicket (run-out - 48.4)
Paul Reiffel spilled a Klusener hit over the fence to gift South Africa a six. The in-form batter took a single in the last ball of the 49th over
With nine needed off the last over, Klusener went bonkers to smash two boundaries in the first two balls
Mark Waugh missed a direct hit which would have run out either Klusener or Donald in the final stage
Later, Klusener tapped one to mid off and set off for a single which would have won his side the match. But Donald didn’t respond and was eventually run-out at the striker’s end
The after-effect of the 1999 semifinal continues to be felt till date by the Proteas
On Thursday, these fierce rivals meet again in a semifinal and South Africa will hope to bury the ghosts of the past.