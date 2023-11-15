IND vs NZ: All of Mohammed Shami’s wickets in the ODI World Cup semifinal

Mohammed Shami extended his record for most wickets in ODI World Cups to 54 by picking up seven wickets in the semifinal clash against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium
In his very first ball, Shami had Devon Conway edge one to ‘keeper KL Rahul
Rahul took a blinder while diving to his left, a dismissal that could only be seen as a further boost to his wicketkeeping C.V.
Shami proceeded to see the back of Rachin Ravindra the second time in this World Cup
It was Rahul again who helped effect the dismissal with a low catch
Shami made up for the dropped opportunity earlier by eventually removing Kane Williamson for 69
That marked the end of a crucial 181-run stand between Williamson and Daryl Mitchell
Tom Latham, who replaced Williamson at the crease, was made to go on a duck
The delivery skidded into the left-handed batter’s pads and the umpire didn’t have much thinking to do
Shami got his fifth wicket as he removed danger-man Daryl Mitchell
Shami’s fifer came in the nick of time as Mitchell looked to be in fine form, making 134 runs off 119 balls
Shami’s next target was Tim Southee after the latter was caught behind by KL Rahul. It took his wicket tally to 22, breaking Zaheer Khan’s earlier record of 21 in a single WC campaign.
Shami got the better of Lockie Ferguson for his final scalp, with another caught behind by KL Rahul, as he finished with figures of 7/57