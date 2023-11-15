Top celebrities in attendance at Wankhede for IND vs NZ semifinal

The India vs New Zealand WC semifinal clash at the Wankhede was a starry affair with top celebrities in attendance

The cameras panned to Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and John Abraham, who were seated in one of the Corporate Boxes.

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also there for the game

Manchester United and England great David Beckham was joined on the field of play by Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Former cricketer Vivian Richards was seen posing with the 2023 ODI World Cup trophy ahead of the match

Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani was also present at the venue

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, was also watching the semifinal fixture

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was ruled out of the World Cup after picking up an injury during India’s match vs Bangladesh, was in attendance

