The India vs New Zealand WC semifinal clash at the Wankhede was a starry affair with top celebrities in attendance
The cameras panned to Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and John Abraham, who were seated in one of the Corporate Boxes.
Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also there for the game
Manchester United and England great David Beckham was joined on the field of play by Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.
Former cricketer Vivian Richards was seen posing with the 2023 ODI World Cup trophy ahead of the match
Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani was also present at the venue
Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, was also watching the semifinal fixture
All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was ruled out of the World Cup after picking up an injury during India’s match vs Bangladesh, was in attendance