IND vs NZ World Cup semifinal in pictures: Shami sees India to the final

India faced New Zealand in the first semifinal of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Wankhede
India won the toss and elected to bat first.
Stars spotted! Football legend David Beckham and Sachin Tendulkar were present for the crucial encounter
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill helped India get off to a great start. Rohit had to depart for 47 runs
Gill scored his fourth fifty of this edition. However, he had to retire hurt at 79due to cramps
Virat Kohli smashed his 50th ODI century surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 tons. His second in this World Cup edition
Shreyas Iyer scored a century in just 67 balls that brought up his second consecutive hundred in this tournament
India’s top order bashed the Kiwis to post a mammoth total of 397-4
Shami’s MAGIC: Struck twice in two overs
Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson steadied the innings with a 181-run partnership
Shami provided the breakthrough by dismissing Kane Williamson (69) and Tom Latham (0)
Shami did it once again. He dismantled the Black Caps with a seven-wicket haul
India clinched a 70-run win to reach the FINALS of ODI World Cup 2023