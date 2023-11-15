IND vs NZ World Cup semifinal in pictures: Shami sees India to the final

India faced New Zealand in the first semifinal of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Wankhede

India won the toss and elected to bat first.

Stars spotted! Football legend David Beckham and Sachin Tendulkar were present for the crucial encounter

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill helped India get off to a great start. Rohit had to depart for 47 runs

Gill scored his fourth fifty of this edition. However, he had to retire hurt at 79due to cramps

Virat Kohli smashed his 50th ODI century surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 tons. His second in this World Cup edition

Gallery: Virat Kohli’s 50 ODI centuries

Shreyas Iyer scored a century in just 67 balls that brought up his second consecutive hundred in this tournament

India’s top order bashed the Kiwis to post a mammoth total of 397-4

Shami’s MAGIC: Struck twice in two overs

Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson steadied the innings with a 181-run partnership

Shami provided the breakthrough by dismissing Kane Williamson (69) and Tom Latham (0)

Shami did it once again. He dismantled the Black Caps with a seven-wicket haul

India clinched a 70-run win to reach the FINALS of ODI World Cup 2023

