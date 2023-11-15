IND vs NZ: World Cup clashes between India and New Zealand

India and New Zealand will locks horns in the semifinal of ODI World Cup 2023

The teams have faced each other 10 times in the World Cup, thus far. IND: 4, NZ: 5, NR: 1

1975: New Zealand defeated India by four wickets | Glenn Turner (113*), Brian McKechnie (3/49)

1979: New Zealand won by 8 wickets | Bruce Edgar (84*), Brian McKechnie (3/12)

1987: India beat New Zealand by 16 runs | Navjot Sidhu (75), Dipak Patel (3/36)

1987: India won by 9 wickets | Sunil Gavaskar (103*), Chetan Sharma (3/51)

1992: New Zealand won by 4 wickets | Sachin Tendulkar (84), Manoj Prabhakar (3/46)

1999: New Zealand won by 5 wickets | Ajay Jadeja (76), Debasis Mohanty (2/41)

2003: India defeated New Zealand by seven wickets | Mohammad Kaif (68*), Zaheer Khan (4/42)

2019: New Zealand won by 18 runs | Ravindra Jadeja (77), Matt Henry (3/37)

2023: India beat New Zealand by four wickets | Daryl Mitchell (130), Mohammed Shami (5/54)

