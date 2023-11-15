India will take on New Zealand in the ODI World Cup semifinal on November 15 at the Wankhede. A look at the ODI records at this venue:
Highest total: South Africa 438/4 vs India in 2015
Lowest total: Sri Lanka 55 all-out vs India in 2023
Highest individual score: Glenn Maxwell (AUS) 201* vs Afghanistan in 2023
Best Bowling Figures: Murali Kartik (IND) 6/27 vs Australia in 2007
India has played 21 ODI matches at Wankhede | Won: 12, Lost: 9
India has played five ODI World Cup games at Wankhede | Won: 3, Lost: 2
India played the 2011 ODI World Cup final here. It beat Sri Lanka by six wickets and lifted the title for the second time
India and New Zealand have faced each other only once in an ODI match at the Wankhede
New Zealand defeated India by six wickets in their meeting at the venue in 2017