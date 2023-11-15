What happened when India and New Zealand last met in an ODI World Cup semifinal?

Table topper India faced fourth-placed New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semifinal at Manchester

Ross Taylor (74) and captain Kane Williamson (67) were the top scorers

Taylor had to depart after a brilliant knock. He was run out by Ravindra Jadeja’s direct hit

However, rain interrupted play and the match moved to the Reserve day. New Zealand’s final score was 239/8

India suffered a poor start.Matt Henry and Trent Boult left India reeling at 5/3 within the first four overs

It was Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya’s 47-run partnership that helped India recover slightly

MS Dhoni and Jadeja brought up a 116-run partnership and helped take the game to the last few overs

Martin Guptill’s direct hit brought an end to Dhoni’s knock. India was soon bundled out for 221

New Zealand won by 18 runs and moved to the final of the 2019 ODI World Cup

This was India’s second consecutive World Cup semifinal defeat

