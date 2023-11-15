Table topper India faced fourth-placed New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semifinal at Manchester
Ross Taylor (74) and captain Kane Williamson (67) were the top scorers
Taylor had to depart after a brilliant knock. He was run out by Ravindra Jadeja’s direct hit
However, rain interrupted play and the match moved to the Reserve day. New Zealand’s final score was 239/8
India suffered a poor start.Matt Henry and Trent Boult left India reeling at 5/3 within the first four overs
It was Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya’s 47-run partnership that helped India recover slightly
MS Dhoni and Jadeja brought up a 116-run partnership and helped take the game to the last few overs
Martin Guptill’s direct hit brought an end to Dhoni’s knock. India was soon bundled out for 221
New Zealand won by 18 runs and moved to the final of the 2019 ODI World Cup
This was India’s second consecutive World Cup semifinal defeat