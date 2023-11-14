ODI World Cup 2023: India’s nine-game winning streak

India’s winning streak began with a six-wicket win over Australia in Chennai. KL Rahul (97*) led the chase
Against Afghanistan in Delhi, India won by eight wickets. Rohit Sharma’s century helped India get to 273 in 35 overs
India won its eight consecutive ODI World Cup match against Pakistan. It defeated its neighbour by seven wickets in Ahmedabad
In the game vs Bangladesh in Pune, India registered a seven-wicket win. Virat Kohli (103*) starred in the chase
India beat New Zealand by four wickets in Dharamshala. Mohammed Shami’s fifer stole the show
Facing 2019 champion England in Lucknow, India won by 100 runs. England was bowled out for 129 with Shami taking four wickets and Jasprit Bumrah taking three
India played Sri Lanka in Mumbai and won by a whopping 302 runs. Shami became India’s leading wicket-taker in ODI World Cup history after taking another fifer
India thrashed South Africa by 243 runs in Kolkata. Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI hundreds while RavindraJadeja picked up a fifer
In the last match vs Netherlands in Bengaluru, India won by by 160 runs. Shreyas Iyer and Rahul scored centuries that helped India put up a target of 410 runs