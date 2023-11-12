Which teams have qualified for ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The ninth edition of ICC Champions Trophy is set to take place in Pakistan in February, 2025

ICC earlier announced that the top seven teams of the ODI World Cup 2023 will qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025

As hosts, Pakistan directly qualified for the tournament

The semifinalists, India, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand made it through for the tournament

The sixth-placed Afghanistan will make its debut in the Champions Trophy

Defending World Cup champions England secured a late qualification

With Pakistan finishing fifth, eighth-placed Bangladesh also qualified for the tournament

According to this system, teams like West Indies, Ireland and Zimbabwe stand no chance to qualify for the Champions Trophy as they did not play in the World Cup

In 2017, Pakistan defeated India by 180 runs in the final to lift its maiden ICC Champions Trophy

