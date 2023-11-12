IND vs NED: Leading run-scorers and wicket-takers in India vs Netherlands matches in World Cup

Yuvraj Singh (IND) - 88 runs | HS: 51* in Delhi, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar (IND) - 79 runs | HS: 52 in Paarl, 2003

Daan Van Bunge (NED) - 62 runs | HS: 62 in Paarl, 2003

Virender Sehwag (IND) - 45 runs | HS: 39 in Delhi, 2011

Dinesh Mongia (IND) - 42 runs | HS: 42 in Paarl, 2003

Tim de Leede (NED) - 4 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 4/35 at Paarl, 2003

Zaheer Khan (IND) - 4 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/20 at Paarl, 2003

Anil Kumble (IND) - 4 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 4/32 at Paarl, 2003

Javaga Srinath (IND) - 4 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 4/30 at Paarl, 2003

Pieter Seelaar (NED) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/53 at Delhi, 2011

