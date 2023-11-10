How can Pakistan qualify for semifinals of ODI World Cup 2023?

After New Zealand’s five-wicket win over Sri Lanka, Pakistan’s task to get to the semifinals got trickier
Pakistan, which can level the Kiwis at 10 points, has a lot to cover in terms of Net Run Rate (NRR)
Pakistan will face England on November 11 in its final round robin game. However, England is already out of the race
Pakistan’s onlyreal chance is to bat first and score 400. If it restricts England to 112, then its NRR will go above New Zealand
It needs to win by 287 or 288 runs to reach 0.75 NRR. Currently, New Zealand has an NRR of 0.74
If it bowls first, Pakistan needs to chase the target with 284 deliveries to spare
Apart from Pakistan, Afghanistan is the only other team that can mathematically still finish fourth. It will have to beat South Africa by more than 438 runs to book its place
The fourth-placed team in the points table will face India at the Wankhede Stadium. If Pakistan qualifies, the semifinal will be played at Eden Gardens