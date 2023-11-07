Highest run-scorer in an ODI World Cup innings from each team

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (129*) | vs Australia, 2023

Australia: GLENN MAXWELL (201) | vs Afghanistan, 2023

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (128*) | vs New Zealand, 2015

England: Andrew Strauss (158) | vs India, 2011

India: Sourav Ganguly (183*) | vs Sri Lanka, 1999

Netherlands: Klaas-Jan van Noortwijk (134*) | vs Namibia 2003

New Zealand: Martin Guptill (237*) | vs West Indies, 2015

Pakistan: Imran Nazir (160) | vs Zimbabwe, 2007

South Africa: Gary Kirsten (188*) | vs UAE, 1996

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (156) | vs Bangladesh, 2015

Sri Lanka: Tillakaratne Dilshan (161*) | vs Bangladesh 2015

West Indies: Chris Gayle (215) | vs Zimbabwe, 2015

Zimbabwe: Craig Wishart (172*) | vs Namibia, 2003

