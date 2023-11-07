Angelo Mathews Timed out: Experts react to controversial dismissal

Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today! - Gautam Gambhir

Why is ‘timed out’ mode of dismissal left to the discretion of the fielding team’s/captain’s appeal? The umpires should declare them out - Shikha Pandey

Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/ The Hindu

Within the laws, if a cricketer takes any advantage available to win a game, we can’t grudge that cricketer. At least I won’t - Sanjay Manjrekar

Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/ The Hindu

Ignorance of the law is no defence. Shakib was within his rights to appeal - Harsha Bhogle

Photo Credit: K Bhagya Prakash/ The Hindu

Angelo made his crease then his helmet strap broke. I’m all for timed out if he doesn’t make his crease but this is ridic - Usman Khawaja

Absolute rubbish. First, the appeal by Shakib and then umpires giving Angelo Matthew’s out - Harbhajan Singh

Photo Credit: RV Moorthy/ The Hindu

Shakib should believe in winning, but not ‘ winning at all cost’. That was shameful - Mohammed Kaif

Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/ The Hindu

Very much against spirit of cricket. I know its in the rule book but since no one has ever appealed before, Shakib could have avoided this too - Shoaib Akhtar

Being banned for failing to report approach, intimidating umpires, considering himself bigger than the game, it’s no surprise what he (Shakib) did yesterday - Venkatesh Prasad

Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/ The Hindu

4th umpire is wrong here! Video evidence shows I still had 5 more seconds even after the helmet gave away! Can the 4th umpire rectify this please? - Angelo Mathews on X

More Shorts

List of batters who have been timed out and dismissed in cricket history
By Team Sportstar
What is a time out dismissal - the reason why Angelo Mathews was declared out in BAN vs SL in World Cup 2023?
By Team Sportstar
From Pochettino to Ancelotti: Premier League managers’ performance against former clubs
By Team Sportstar