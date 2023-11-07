Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today! - Gautam Gambhir
Why is ‘timed out’ mode of dismissal left to the discretion of the fielding team’s/captain’s appeal? The umpires should declare them out - Shikha Pandey
Within the laws, if a cricketer takes any advantage available to win a game, we can’t grudge that cricketer. At least I won’t - Sanjay Manjrekar
Ignorance of the law is no defence. Shakib was within his rights to appeal - Harsha Bhogle
Angelo made his crease then his helmet strap broke. I’m all for timed out if he doesn’t make his crease but this is ridic - Usman Khawaja
Absolute rubbish. First, the appeal by Shakib and then umpires giving Angelo Matthew’s out - Harbhajan Singh
Shakib should believe in winning, but not ‘ winning at all cost’. That was shameful - Mohammed Kaif
Very much against spirit of cricket. I know its in the rule book but since no one has ever appealed before, Shakib could have avoided this too - Shoaib Akhtar
Being banned for failing to report approach, intimidating umpires, considering himself bigger than the game, it’s no surprise what he (Shakib) did yesterday - Venkatesh Prasad
4th umpire is wrong here! Video evidence shows I still had 5 more seconds even after the helmet gave away! Can the 4th umpire rectify this please? - Angelo Mathews on X